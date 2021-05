Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 is the face of the Terminator franchise, but the character has a recurring habit of saying farewell to arms. Introduced in James Cameron's original Terminator film, Schwarzenegger's T-800 is easily one of the most imposing villains in cinema history. Being a machine, it has every advantage over its human prey, at least on paper. It has a hard endoskeleton that's resistant to damage, no need to deviate from its mission to sleep or eat, and no human worries about failure or morality. In essence, the T-800 is an (almost) perfect killing machine.