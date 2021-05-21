newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

25 “Good Luck” Texts To Send Your SO When They Have A Big Day Ahead

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're in a happy, healthy relationship, your partner can often feel like your own personal cheerleader. If you two make a solid team, there's nothing like having someone you love in your corner. Of course, just like there will be times when you need your partner to be there for you, there will also be times when they'll need you to do the same for them. If your boo has a big day ahead, then I’ve got some ideas for “good luck” texts to send him, her, or them that will make your main squeeze feel confident and loved when they need it most.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Stress#Anxiety#Take A Minute#Deep Love#Elite Daily Staff#Supportive Texts#Happy#Encouragement#Today#Babe#Matter#Extended Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicecentralfloridalifestyle.com

Tips for Changing the Date of Your Big Day

Few people, if any, got through 2020 without being forced to change any plans they had made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But engaged couples planning their nuptials faced a particularly difficult decision: reduce the size of their wedding to a more intimate affair or postpone it to a later date.
Pflugerville, TXAustin American-Statesman

Daddy Days: When your kids become your readers, too

I knew this day would come. Last week the two older boys found the Daddy Days column in the Pflugerville Pflag newspaper that was on the driveway. They’ve known I write a column but I’ve been waiting for the day they realize they can actually see what I write. And at ages 8 and 9, they’re quite capable of reading and comprehending.
KidsWiscnews.com

How to have fun when cooking with your kids

Are you looking for ways to entertain your kids at home? Follow this recipe to cook with your kids and you never know, you might just have the next master chef on your hands! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

25 Texts To Send Your Partner When They're Sick That'll Cheer Them Up

The only thing worse than being sick is when your SO is under the weather. And no, not because you might catch whatever they have. If the person you care about most is feeling crappy, then you probably can't help but feel their pain. There are plenty of things you can do to make an ailing SO feel better — like bring them soup, watch their favorite movies with them, or give them a foot massage — but sometimes even a simple text can make them smile. Coming up with texts to send your partner when they're sick can be tricky, but there are better ways to check in on your SO than texting, "How are you feeling?" once an hour.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

30 Conversation-Starting Texts To Send After A Date

Starting a conversation with someone who you've just started dating can be stressful AF. Before you know what makes someone tick, figuring out how to to get a conversation going can definitely take a bit of practice. However, starting conversations is a crucial part of keeping in touch between dates, and if you let that convo fizzle out, then you might just miss your chance. If you’re at a loss for how to text someone you haven’t talked to in a long time, then I’ve got a few conversation-starting texts to send after a date that will get the ball rolling again.
Healthwrrv.com

What Are Your Go-To Foods When You’re Not Feeling Good?

There's at least one thing that you always have to eat or drink when you're feeling well. What are your top go-to foods when you're not feeling good?. Over the past week, we had a sinus infection roll through my house affecting my youngest and my wife. Obviously, my wife has certain things that always likes to have when she's not feeling well, and my daughters have their things. But, it got me thinking about myself and I do in fact have go-to things when I'm sick.
Relationship AdviceSentinel & Enterprise

Let him go to voice mail, and don’t listen to it — maybe he’ll get the message

Dear Annie: I am in a quandary about a situation. I am a widow. Sometime after my late husband passed away, an old friend and I renewed our friendship. At first, things were very pleasant, and I enjoyed his company. This gentleman was divorced. I believe his former wife had an affair. I don’t think he ever worked through the feelings of rejection he must have felt. He has a great deal of suppressed anger, and at times he seems to have a dual personality. I realized the friendship was not a healthy one, and we no longer see each other. I have not seen him in years.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

What If I’m Actually Meant To Be Alone?

What if I wasn’t meant to feel, only to see? What if I was only meant to watch, never to experience?. For years, I’ve tried nurturing and sustaining relationships by changing myself to what I thought was best for the people I love. It’s important for me to know that they have everything they want, and to do that I keep changing, adjusting, and adapting to whatever they need regardless of my preferences on how I accept love, on how I want to be loved.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

15 Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits Before Bed To Keep Things Hot

One of the best things about a friends with benefits situation is that you don't have to do any of the relationship stuff like regularly checking in or even sending goodnight texts... unless, of course, you want to. Sending a text when you're hopping into bed — and are thinking you'd rather be hopping onto them — can be a great way to keep things spicy between the two of you, because it helps build some anticipation for the next time you're collecting those bennies. When sending a text to your friend with benefits before bed, think about the kinds of things that would pique your interest and give you sweet dreams. And be sure to stay away from mushiness, because you want to avoid blurring the line or leading someone on if you don't want more.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

The Awkwardness of Breaking Up with Someone You Pay

It should not be this difficult to switch hair stylists. Many of us have gone to significant lengths to avoid awkward encounters with an ex. But it was a real low point when I found myself hovering behind a balloon display at the grocery store to hide from a former housekeeper.
Relationship Advicehigherperspectives.com

6 Signs You're In The Wrong Relationship

Relationships can get messy. And that's only because we're capable of feeling intense emotions rapidly, sometimes so fast that we forget to take a step back every now and then to really think about what's going on. Sometimes those intense initial feelings you have for one another can keep your...
Relationshipstinybuddha.com

Why I Never Fit in Anywhere and the One Realization That’s Changed Everything

“Don’t force yourself to fit where you don’t belong.” ~Unknown. When I was young, I was a real daddy’s girl. He was so proud of me and took me everywhere with him. When my parents got divorced and my dad moved away to start a new life with a new family, I didn’t understand why he left, as I was still a child. I thought that he didn’t love me anymore. I felt abandoned and rejected. Perhaps if I’d been better behaved, prettier, cleverer then he wouldn’t have left me?
RelationshipsThought Catalog

Please Show Your Loved Ones How Much You Love Them

Sometimes in this life, we keep counting on the fact that the people we love will just know that we do love them, which makes us forget to say it out loud or show it anymore. But here’s the thing, no matter how much you think the person in front of you may know that you love them, you need to tell them, and you need to show them how much they truly mean to you.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

5 Signs That You’re Dating The Wrong Person

I have been in my fair share of relationships from high school up until now. I’ve dated across the spectrum, and I can tell you that when they say “don’t judge a book by its cover,” there is some truth behind it. I’ve dated people that looked intimidating and sketchy but whose character was immaculate, and I’ve dated people who looked like the friendly kid next door that you see in movies but were hiding some secrets that you wished you never knew about. I wish I would’ve known what to look out for before I dated these people.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

These 15 Signs Mean You Might Have A Toxic Relationship With Your Mom

She’s supposed to be your first love, your biggest cheerleader, your best friend. And for many people, their mothers do fulfill that role — and so much more. Unfortunately, not everyone has that same relationship with their mom, and in fact, might have the opposite experience. But if walking through the card aisle on Mother’s Day makes you cringe, (or avoid her calls entirely), it could be just one of the many signs that you have a toxic relationship with your mom.