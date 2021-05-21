25 “Good Luck” Texts To Send Your SO When They Have A Big Day Ahead
When you're in a happy, healthy relationship, your partner can often feel like your own personal cheerleader. If you two make a solid team, there's nothing like having someone you love in your corner. Of course, just like there will be times when you need your partner to be there for you, there will also be times when they'll need you to do the same for them. If your boo has a big day ahead, then I’ve got some ideas for “good luck” texts to send him, her, or them that will make your main squeeze feel confident and loved when they need it most.www.elitedaily.com