It certainly seems like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a fractured relationship that will not be able to be repaired. The Packers quarterback, as you certainly have heard by know, has told those inside the organization he does not want to return to Green Bay. Reports even surfaced Wednesday that Rodgers went out of his way to tell impending free agents he would not remain with the Packers, doing so before those free agents made their decisions.