BTS share new song/video “Butter”

Last August, K-pop giants BTS shared their first English-language single, a catchy number called "Dynamite." That song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first Korean group to top the chart, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It's always a tall order following up one of the biggest songs of the year, and BTS are certainly swinging for the fences on "Butter," their second English-language single. It's certainly a sibling of "Dynamite" with its clear disco influences, however, "Butter" has an extra injection of synth-pop that results in a stronger overall single. As always, BTS have shared a colorful and thoroughly enjoyable music video for their new song, and you can watch it above.