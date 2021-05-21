newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS share new song/video “Butter”

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast August, K-pop giants BTS shared their first English-language single, a catchy number called "Dynamite." That song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first Korean group to top the chart, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It's always a tall order following up one of the biggest songs of the year, and BTS are certainly swinging for the fences on "Butter," their second English-language single. It's certainly a sibling of "Dynamite" with its clear disco influences, however, "Butter" has an extra injection of synth-pop that results in a stronger overall single. As always, BTS have shared a colorful and thoroughly enjoyable music video for their new song, and you can watch it above.

www.thefader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Video Music#Pop Music#Hot Video#Billboard#Korean#K Pop Giants Bts#Song#Butter#Synth Pop#Dynamite#English#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Pitchfork

TORRES Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

TORRES, aka singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, has announced a new album called Thirstier. The follow-up to last year’s Silver Tongue arrives July 30 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the lead single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” Watch the music video (shot in Scott’s apartment with her partner) below, and scroll down for the album art (by Jenna Gribbon), tracklist, and a string of North American and European tour dates.
MusicSoompi

BTS’s Jungkook And RM Melt Hearts In New Teasers For “Butter”

BTS has released their first individual teaser photos for “Butter”!. On May 11 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled new teasers of Jungkook and RM for their upcoming single “Butter,” which is due out on May 21. “Butter,” BTS’s second English-language digital single, will be released online on May 21 at...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS return with energetic new dance pop single ‘Butter’

K-pop juggernauts BTS have returned with their brand-new single, ‘Butter’. The song marks the second English-language single from the K-pop boyband, following last year’s ‘Dynamite’. BTS had earlier described ‘Butter’ as a “very summery” song that has a “superstar glow” to it. In the song’s accompanying vibrant music video, the...
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

black midi Share Video for New Song “Chondromalacia Patella”: Watch

Black midi have shared another single ahead of their next album Cavalcade. “Chondromalacia Patella” arrives with a new visual directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson. Check it out below. According to press materials, “Chondromalacia Patella” is about convalescence. The name refers to a knee injury sustained by one of the band...
Theater & DanceDerrick

K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.
MusicKTVB

BTS Drops Hot New Summer Song 'Butter' and Breaks YouTube Premiere Records -- Watch!

BTS can't help but break records! The K-pop supergroup dropped the music video for their new single, "Butter," on Thursday, and the BTS ARMY turned out in force. The new tune from the mega-popular boy band -- which includes members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook -- had over 3.89 million concurrent viewers when the tune debuted Thursday night. Within an hour, it had already amassed over 21 million views.
Musicmetalinjection

Till Lindemann Releases Music Video For Solo Single

Till Lindemann (Rammstein, Lindemann) recently released a new Russian-language solo song "Любимый город", which translates to "Favorite City", with lyrics written by Evgenij Dolmatovskij and music composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky. The single comes from the Devyatayev released on April 29, and now you can check out a music video for the song above.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS has finally returned with their highly anticipated summer song "Butter"

BTS has officially returned with their summer song, "Butter". Following their immensely successful disco-pop single "Dynamite", BTS has once again returned with a song entirely in the English language. Fans and media outlets from all over the world are curious as to what records BTS will break next, with their new release. On May 21 at 1PM KST (12AM EST), the digital single "Butter" was globally released.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s ‘Butter’ Scores Biggest Song Debut In Spotify History

BTS’s “Butter” got off to a smooth streaming start on Friday, notching the biggest song debut in Spotify history. The hotly anticipated disco-pop anthem earned 11.042 million global Spotify streams yesterday, breaking the platform’s opening day record formerly held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million on May 10, 2019). “Butter” debuted at No. 2 on the global Spotify chart overall, behind Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (12.192 million), which has ruled the global chart since Monday.
Musicwxerfm.com

BTS’ newly released “Butter” is already vying for song of the summer

With the race to see who will have the honor of having this year’s song of the summer, BTS officially tossed their hat into the ring their entry on Friday with their catchy new single, “Butter.”. The pop anthem is the K-pop senation’s second all-English single following their smash “Dynamite,”...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

BERWYN Announces TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Trinidad-born London rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BERWYN has announced his second full-length, TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT, with a video for his new single “RUBBER BANDS.” The followup to his debut DEMOTAPE/VEGA is due out June 18 via Columbia. Check out the Taz Tron Delix–directed video for “RUBBER BANDS” below. “Rubber Bands”...
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS Unveils 'Butter' MV Teaser, Group Concept Image

BTS dropped a music video teaser for their new digital single "Butter." On May 19, BTS posted a short but intense music video teaser video for "Butter" on the official SNS. The 19-second video starts with BTS standing side by side and ends with a butter on top of a pancake.
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

BTS drops smooth new English single 'Butter'

BTS released their highly anticipated new single on Friday, premiering the music video on YouTube to over three million viewers. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rocked their new looks as they danced to the cool new beat. "Butter" is the K-pop group's second English song following the...
Musiccelebmix.com

Review: BTS New Single ‘Butter’ and ‘Smooth’ Music Video to Accompany It

BTS released their new single ‘Butter’ on Friday 21st May. We absolutely love this new song. It has been stuck in our heads all day. The song has a upbeat dance style beat. We think this could be a massive competitor in being the song of this summer. We love all of the members vocals in the song so much. We knew it was going to be an amazing song just from all the teasers and we were so hyped up for the release and to hear ‘Butter’.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS brings the retro groove smooth as "Butter" in the official music video teaser

BTS is bringing back the retro groove that is as smooth as "Butter" in the official music video teaser. After the announcement of their comeback, the global K-Pop icon BTS has been releasing various teaser content such as concept photos and short clips. On May 19 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled a music video teaser where the boys show off their groove in the black and white clip.