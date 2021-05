The City of Macomb will hold a special meeting on Monday evening, May 25th at 5:15 Pm. One of the items on the agenda is the plan to offer an incentive for City of Macomb employees to get vaccinated. According to information provided by the City of Macomb, a $250.00 bonus would be paid to City of Macomb employees if they can show proof that they have been vaccinated no later than July 16th of 2021. The total cost of the incentive is $33,000 however, the General Government Committee recommendation to the Macomb City Council indicates that the cost would be covered by funds from the American Rescue Plan. The goal of the incentive is to combat vaccine hesitancy.