Norwalk, OH

Reading club donates $10,000 to Firelands Museum

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTrXO_0a76AXwD00

NORWALK — Norwalk's first library was a subscription organization founded in 1866 by local citizens and returned Civil War soldiers who felt the village warranted intellectual improvement. This was called the Young Men's Library and Reading Room Association, and it still exists today.

With that history in mind members met Thursday night and voted to donate $10,000 to the Firelands Historical Society for its $1 million renovation and expansion of the Firelands Museum.

The club met for the 155th straight year Thursday with 19 members present at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

The club actually had two meetings — the 154th from 2020, postponed last year due to COVID-19, followed by the 155th.

Re-elected as officers were Henry R. Timman, president, John Flickinger, vice president, and John Elmlinger, secretary-treasurer.

Re-elected as trustees were Matthew L. Burr, Fred Downey, Stephen P. Zigo, Flickinger, Mary Stewart, Timman, Linda Bersche, Elmlinger and Richard Suhr.

Following the meeting Timman announced the publication of another book containing his past column from the Norwalk Reflector, and a return of guided tours of Norwalk's historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Tours will begin at 1 p.m. July 11 and Aug. 1 and begin at the public mausoleum near the main entrance.

For more information about the book or the tours, you can call Timman at 419-668-1122.

