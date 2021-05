The Disneyland community has been rocked by controversy this past week ever since the park unveiled a redesigned version of classic ride Snow White’s Scary Adventure, replacing it with a more technologically advanced version called Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. The problem, though (as laid out by Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine in a piece for SFGate), is that rather than ending with the dramatic death of the Evil Queen, like in the original version of the ride, it now ends with the Prince kissing the sleeping Snow White—as in the non-consensual “true love’s kiss” that only one person involved in is even aware of, a.k.a. the thing that makes the original movie problematic. Unlike the “‘wokeness’ is ruining Disney World” bullshit, it’s sort of like if Disney had replaced Splash Mountain with a second Song Of The South ride that didn’t try to hide anything racist.