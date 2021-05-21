newsbreak-logo
Indiana University To Require Vaccinations For Fall Semester

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQoRt_0a76AMTS00 Indiana University has announced that students, faculty and staff will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the start of the fall semester.

Meanwhile, none of Kentucky’s public universities are requiring people to get vaccinated to return to campus, though they are strongly encouraging it.

IU officials say students and others should try to get the first dose of the vaccine by July 1 in order to meet the requirement by the start of class on Aug, 23.

IU President Michael McRobbie says the university plans to have an in-person fall semester with “mostly normal operations.”

“Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine among our students, faculty and staff continues to extend the university’s comprehensive and thoughtful approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses and brings us one step closer to making a ‘return to normal’ a reality,” McRobbie said in a statement.

In a news release, IU officials said the vaccine requirement will allow the university to lift most masking and social distancing requirements.

Working remotely will not excuse students, faculty and staff from getting the vaccine, according to a news release.

People will be able to apply for an exemption to the requirement for medical or “significant” religious reasons.

Students can have their class registrations canceled and faculty and staff can be fired if they don’t meet the requirement.

In Kentucky, no public university has created a vaccine requirement, but some school officials have said they are still evaluating whether to do so.

Jon Klein, vice dean for research at University of Louisville School of Medicine, Tweeted that he hoped his university would follow IU’s example.

Simmons College, a historically Black college in Louisville, will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated this fall.

Berea College, a private liberal arts college in eastern Kentucky, announced earlier this month they will require vaccinations to live or study on campus. Berea will offer online classes to students who don’t get vaccinated.

This story has been updated.

Louisville's NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

WFPL

New Data Shows Ohio Valley’s Black Residents Lag In COVID Vaccination Rates

Black and Hispanic Americans in the Ohio Valley are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at a lower rate than are white Americans, according to data obtained by Kaiser Health News, which offers a more detailed view of vaccination progress among different groups.  The data shows that vaccination rates vary across races and ethnicities in the Ohio […]
Op-Ed: Kentucky colleges teaching students the soft skills employers want — and more

President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. In conversations across Kentucky, business leaders routinely approach me to discuss what they’re looking for in college graduates. Over and over again, they say that while colleges do a great job providing technical training and knowledge to their students, that is not what they need most from higher education. Indeed, many companies increasingly believe they can provide much of that content themselves. Where they really struggle is finding — or developing — workers with the uniquely human skills that make for a great employee.
WHAS11

Archdiocese of Louisville lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the Archdiocese of Louisville has lifted mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, anyone who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior is not required to wear a mask during worship services or other church events. Kurtz said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
WHAS11

Four JCPS seniors receive employee-sponsored scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holding a check reminiscent of Publishers Clearing House commercials, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio traveled across the county Friday to surprise four high school seniors. Each student, greeted outside their house, received a check ranging from $5,600 to $22,000 to help pay for post-secondary...
Horizon Commercial Realty welcomes three new employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three new individuals have joined the Horizon Commercial Realty team. Gehefer graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor of science in health sciences and a minor in health advocacy. Prior to joining Horizon Commercial Realty, she worked as a leasing consultant for a large property management firm and as a property manager for an apartment complex in Lexington. Gehefer will work with the property management team at HCR.
JCPS students gifted college scholarships: 'This is really important'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Jefferson Country Public School seniors will have some financial help when they head off to college. Friday morning, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio surprised the students with scholarship checks from an employer-sponsored student scholarship fund. Central High School student Cheyla Tabares Cuesta received $5,600. Cuesta plans to...
Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”