Arguably one of the most fashionable Disney villains, Cruella de Vil, is taking the spotlight in MAC's newest makeup collection—and it's truly wicked. Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is set to be released in theaters and on Disney Plus on May 28th and will provide us with an origin story of how the puppy-hating villain came to be. If the previews have proved anything though, this flashback to 1970's London will be filled with the edgy punk vibes we need this year.