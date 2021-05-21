GCPS names four new principals, one new assistant superintendent of middle schools

A Gwinnett County resident will spend the next three years serving on the board that oversees the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Foundation. Yolanda Egland Wilson was recently elected to serve on the foundation's Board of Trustees for a three-year term. The foundation is an organization that raises funds for the NAACP, promotes philanthropic activities and serves an advisory role for the NAACP's Board of Directors on matters regarding programs.