GCPS names four new principals, one new assistant superintendent of middle schools
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved several principal appointments, and one district-level appointment, at its meeting Thursday night. Memorie Reesman will be the principal at yet-to-open Seckinger High School, Melanie Terris will be the new principal at Ivy Creek Elementary School, Lisa Rhodes will be the new principal at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School and Shanti Howard will be the new principal at Shiloh Middle School.www.gwinnettdailypost.com