newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

GCPS names four new principals, one new assistant superintendent of middle schools

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved several principal appointments, and one district-level appointment, at its meeting Thursday night. Memorie Reesman will be the principal at yet-to-open Seckinger High School, Melanie Terris will be the new principal at Ivy Creek Elementary School, Lisa Rhodes will be the new principal at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School and Shanti Howard will be the new principal at Shiloh Middle School.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Shiloh, GA
State
Florida State
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
County
Gwinnett County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argosy University#Lawrenceville School#School Principal#University System#Elementary Education#Assistant Superintendent#Assistant Principal#Gcps#Seckinger High School#Shiloh Middle School#Jones Middle School#Lanier Middle School#Creekland Middle School#Osborne Middle School#Norcross High School#Venice Area Middle School#Florida State University#Brenau University#Pharr Elementary School#Taylor Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

30 Gwinnett County Public Schools students named Georgia Scholars

The Georgia Department of Education recently named 30 Gwinnett County Public Schools students as 2021 Georgia Scholars. A total of 323 graduating seniors from schools across Georgia earned that honor this year. The program identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. It...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Seven Gwinnett County students offered military appointments

Seven students in this year’s graduating class from Gwinnett County Public Schools have been offered prestigious appointments to the nation’s military service academies. The soon-to-be graduates, representing six high schools, received military appointments from the Air Force, Army, and Navy. In addition to the prestige of receiving a military academy...
Gwinnett County, GAsuwaneemagazine.com

Gwinnett County Students Graduate from Leadership

Four Gwinnett County high school students were recently among 29 high school students from across the region who graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program: Catalina Giang (Parkview High School), Alek Jastrzebski (North Gwinnett High School), Senait Pirani (Parkview High School) and Sneha Varughese (The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology).
Gwinnett County, GAOn Common Ground News

2021 Graduates

On Common Ground News is published daily by On Common Ground, Inc (OCGNEWS.COM). The newspaper serves DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Metro Atlanta. The opinions expressed by writers and contributors are not necessarily those of the publisher or the newspaper’s advertisers. No portion of this newspaper may be reproduced in any...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

As it bounces back from COVID-19, Georgia Gwinnett College celebrates classes of 2020, 2021 at commencement ceremonies

With a global pandemic underway, the last 12 months hasn't exactly been a traditional way to wind down an undergraduate college career. But Georgia Gwinnett College graduating senior Yesmeen Jaser said that made Thursday's commencement ceremonies sweeter. GGC held in-person commencement ceremonies for its Class of 2021 at the Infinite...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Local groups get literacy grants

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the award of more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett resident Yolanda Egland Wilson elected to NAACP Foundation board

A Gwinnett County resident will spend the next three years serving on the board that oversees the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Foundation. Yolanda Egland Wilson was recently elected to serve on the foundation's Board of Trustees for a three-year term. The foundation is an organization that raises funds for the NAACP, promotes philanthropic activities and serves an advisory role for the NAACP's Board of Directors on matters regarding programs.