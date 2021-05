When Loki premieres on Disney+ June 9, the main character will not be the Loki you know and love. Yes he’s played by Tom Hiddleston, and yes the series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when the story starts, this Loki hasn’t been redeemed yet. He hasn’t lived through Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarok. He hasn’t sacrificed his life. This Loki went from trying to take over Earth, to losing, to being whisked away by the Tesseract.