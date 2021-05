Nick Cannon's ex-wife, Mariah Carey, was name dropped on The Masked Singer last night — and it definitely made us all watching at home quite surprised. During Wednesday's "Spicy Six" episode, a photo of the five-time Grammy winner appeared while panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were attempting to figure out the secret identity behind finalist Black Swan. After Black Swan's spot-on rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Do I Do," Nick instructed The Masked Singer's men in black to present a clue via The Mind Reader. When they did just that though, everyone was shocked to learn that the "We Belong Together" singer was on Black Swan's mind.