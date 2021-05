On this episode of WTF California, after a 12-year-old girl was shot in killed in the City of Antioch, Burkholder calls for all of East Contra Costa County to work together to reduce violence while Antioch’s Mayor uses 12-year-old’s death as a political platform. Turnage calls for more efforts to be done for youth in the schools. Also on this episode, we talk about youths arrested in connection with an attack on an 80-year-old man in San Leandro, Oakland Mayor talks violence and Oakland A’s, Newsom could lift mask mandate and much more.