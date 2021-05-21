The Untold Truth Of The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section
The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as The Swampers, consisted of four men you've definitely heard — but likely never heard of. Session musicians David Hood on bass, Barry Beckett on keyboards, Jimmy Johnson on rhythm guitar, and Roger Hawkins on drums played on scores of hit records in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s and helped arrange songs for huge acts like the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rod Stewart, and many more.www.grunge.com