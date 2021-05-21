The Untold Truth Of The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section

Soul: you can’t define it, but you know it when you hear it. The music emerged in the 50s thanks to pioneering artists such as Little Willie John, Ray Charles and Clyde McPhatter. Sam Cooke and Solomon Burke cemented it, and it rose to prominence – dominance, even – in the following decade, and has been with us ever since. One of the most innovative styles of Black music in the 60s and 70s, it can make you dance or make you weep. It can touch your heart or move your hips. It provides a route for singers to download their emotions directly to your mind. A song once claimed, “All God’s children got soul,” but some got more of it than others. Here, then, are the best soul singers from the music’s golden era.