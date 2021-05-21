newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Untold Truth Of The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section

By Amy Beeman
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as The Swampers, consisted of four men you've definitely heard — but likely never heard of. Session musicians David Hood on bass, Barry Beckett on keyboards, Jimmy Johnson on rhythm guitar, and Roger Hawkins on drums played on scores of hit records in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s and helped arrange songs for huge acts like the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rod Stewart, and many more.

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Duane Allman
Person
David Hood
Person
Rick Hall
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Jimmy Iovine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Hall#Sect#Soul Music#Rock Music#Bass Guitar#Swampers#The Rolling Stones#Riaa Gold#American#Hood Hawkins Johnson#Atlantic Records#Fame#Modern Drummer Wexler#Song Facts#Capitol Records#Hood Hawkins Beckett#Fast Company#The Stones Shoals#Alabama Newscenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Iowa Statenevadaiowajournal.com

Chad Elliott's 'Singing River' album mixes Iowa roots and Muscle Shoals sound

Singer-songwriter Chad Elliott's newest album, "Singing River,” brought the musician's Iowa sound to the renowned FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Released on Monday, the project was years in the making. Elliott and Iowa guitarist and producer Bo Ramsey worked together on Elliott’s “Redemption Man” album in 2009. One...
MusicArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: 1971 rock — Classic yet intransient

Rock 'n' roll was never supposed to look back. It was momentary music, meant to die as the notes faded away. It was noise produced by kids learning their instruments, inspiring amateurs with more heart than technique. Some of the best of it evaporated away after being apprehended by only the lucky few who happened to be in the garage that afternoon when the guitar player missed one note and struck another and it rang weirdly with something the bass player was trying. It hung there in the reverb for a second then was gone forever.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Roger Hawkins, legendary Muscle Shoals drummer, RIP

Roger Hawkins, the drummer who was part of the iconic Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka The Swampers), the studio band that played on records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge and others, has died at age 75. "Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of The Swampers drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield," wrote Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. "Jerry Wexler called Roger, 'the greatest drummer of all time.' Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends and his fellow musicians."
MusicNew Haven Register

Roger Hawkins, Muscle Shoals Drummer on Aretha Franklin Classics, Dead at 75

Roger Hawkins, the drummer in the legendary Swampers and Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section who played on hits like Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” and Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman,” has died at the age of 75. The Muscle Shoals Music Foundation announced Hawkins’ death Thursday....
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

'We Can Rock The World's Foundation': 1971 And Black Music In Revolt

In March of 1971, Aretha Franklin performed a three-night stand at the Fillmore West, promoter Bill Graham's legendary venue and home base of bands like the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. Franklin's band included saxophonist King Curtis as her musical director and Billy Preston on keyboards, fresh off his stint as the "fifth Beatle" and hard at work on his own breakthrough, I Wrote a Simple Song. Besides performing her own classics and some future pop standards, including Ashford & Simpson's "You're All I Need to Get By," Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and Diana Ross' signature "Reach Out and Touch," Franklin sought common ground with the so-called hippie crowd long associated with the Fillmore. Her covers of Bread's "Make It With You" and especially Stephen Stills' "Love the One You're With" resonated in the house, but it was her introduction of the "sanctified church" to that audience that revealed the cultural force of Black music in this moment.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Patrick Droney Remembers How B.B. King, James Brown, His Dad And Others Helped Him On His Journey

“My earliest memories are of my dad playing guitar in the kitchen or the basement,” Patrick Droney tells American Songwriter. “He was a guitar player back in the ‘70s. After that, he became a doctor, but he’s still such a ‘guitar guy.’ I would just watch him do his thing. He put it in my hands when I was around 6 years old and I haven’t put it down since.”
CelebritiesNME

Muscle Shoals star Roger Hawkins has died

Roger Hawkins, the drummer who shaped Alabama’s famed Muscle Shoals music scene, has died. Hawkins passed away following an extended illness and several years of health struggles, according to AL.com. He was 75. The Muscle Shoals Music Foundation announced his death yesterday (May 20) on Instagram. In a statement, they...
Musicthisisdig.com

Best Soul Singers: 10 Must-Hear Voices From Soul Music’s Golden Era

Soul: you can’t define it, but you know it when you hear it. The music emerged in the 50s thanks to pioneering artists such as Little Willie John, Ray Charles and Clyde McPhatter. Sam Cooke and Solomon Burke cemented it, and it rose to prominence – dominance, even – in the following decade, and has been with us ever since. One of the most innovative styles of Black music in the 60s and 70s, it can make you dance or make you weep. It can touch your heart or move your hips. It provides a route for singers to download their emotions directly to your mind. A song once claimed, “All God’s children got soul,” but some got more of it than others. Here, then, are the best soul singers from the music’s golden era.
MusicColumbian

Bob Dylan and Charlie Watts will soon turn 80. More music legends are rocking out long past retirement age

You think I’m over the hill/ Think I’m past my prime/ Let me see what you got/ We can have a whoppin’ good time. — Bob Dylan, “Spirit On the Water” (2006) Bob Dylan was a comparatively young man of 65 when he recorded his gently swinging “Spirit On the Water” 15 years ago. Now, as his 80th birthday approaches on May 24, he is among a number of rock legends who this year will begin their ninth decade of life and are still going strong.
Sheffield, ALWHNT-TV

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios to expand tour hours for summer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Fans of Shoals music history will have even more time to soak it all in this summer. Beginning Memorial Day, the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield will open for tours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours take place on the half-hour...
Muscle Shoals, ALPosted by
AL.com

David Hood remembers fellow Muscle Shoals music legend Roger Hawkins

Together, drummer Roger Hawkins, bassist David Hood, guitarist Jimmy Johnson and keyboardist Barry Beckett were the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. These four studio musician helped create many of the ’60s’ and ’70s’ most enduring recordings, from Aretha to Seger, leaving a unique musical legacy still reverberating in Muscle Shoals and around the world. Johnson died in 2019 and Beckett passed in 2009. And on Thursday, Hawkins died at age 75 after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held for Hawkins, May 24 in Tuscumbia at Morrison’s Funeral Home, address 825 N. Main St. Visitation is 2 – 4 p.m. The funeral is 4 p.m.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

In Defense Of: Starship’s ‘We Built This City’

Everybody says they hate “We Built This City.”. But… everybody doesn’t — even if it really seems like they do. In 2004, Blender magazine and VH1 ganged up on “We Built This City” and placed it at No. 1 on their list of The 50 Most Awesomely Bad Songs...Ever. In 2011, Rolling Stone’s readers named the Starship tune the worst song of the ’80s, and did so by a huge margin. GQ called it “the most detested song in human history.” In The New York Times, Stephen Holden called the album that spawned the song, Knee Deep in the Hoopla, “A compendium of strutting pop-rock clichés” and that it “represents the '80s equivalent of almost everything the original Jefferson Airplane stood against — conformity, conservatism, and a slavish adherence to formula.”
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Ten Years Later: Brad Paisley’s ‘This is Country Music’

Brad Paisley’s album This Is Country Music is celebrating a milestone tenth anniversary this month. This Is Country Music was released May 23, 2011, and marked the eighth album of Paisley’s still-blossoming career. It’s considered one of the more innovative albums of the past decade, paying tributes to the various artists that shaped Paisley’s career and musical style. But the honorees were not exclusively country artists that generally dot such projects. In addition to traditional musical pioneers like Alabama, Paisley also gave nods to surf-rock king Dick Dale, soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone, and even jazz great John Coltrane.
MusicStereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: Adam Duritz

Talking to Adam Duritz is like flipping through the most extensive Rolodex you could possibly imagine. Beyond his known romantic dalliances with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Emmy Rossum, the 56-year-old Counting Crows frontman has come in contact with a lot of famous faces through his multi-decade career, and he’s clearly not afraid to embrace it. During our hour-long conversation that’s part of a press lead-up to the band’s latest effort, the Butter Miracle Suite One EP (the first in a two-part installment that will be completed this fall as a full-album release), Duritz approached the less-discussed corners of his career with such gusto that there simply wasn’t enough time to go even deeper.
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 103-Song Box Set

Cameron Crowe’s rock masterpiece, Almost Famous, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Keeping the festivities going into 2021, UMe is reissuing the film’s seminal soundtrack as a massive new box set. Available on July 9th across five CDs and seven 180-gram black LPs, the deluxe reissue marks the first all...
Rock Music963kklz.com

FLASHBACK: The Who In Concert Supporting ‘Tommy’

The Who’s landmark album Tommy was released on May 23, 1969. While the album wasn’t technically the first “rock opera,” it certainly helped popularize the term and the concept. The band also toured extensively in promotion of the album. Thanks to Music Vault one of those shows is available for...