The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting nine COVID-related deaths Thursday and 219 new coronavirus infections. Aroostook County has six new cases today. So far, nearly 56% of Maine residents age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine.Newcastle, Maine is leading the pack according to the latest CDC data. As of Monday, 99% of the town's eligible population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Damariscotta is a close second with 93%.