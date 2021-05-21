Thank you for your service
In 1969, Earl Richar, an employee of Eaton began a renovation of his home at 201 East Prospect Street. Behind a lath and plaster wall lay a box of letters and jumbled fragments dating from the Civil War and late 1800s. With a little sleuthing, his wife Sharon discovered that the correspondence belonged to the family of Lemuel Bradley, a Marshall merchant, and that Bradley’s grandson-in-law was H. C. Brooks. Brooks was at first appalled that letters between his in-laws were in another’s possession. But Sharon was very gracious and gave the letters to Brooks. Larry Hughes, Brooks’ grandson, transcribed much of the correspondence, an arduous task given the tiny, stylized handwriting and the age of the letters.www.advisor-chronicle.com