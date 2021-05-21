newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Thank you for your service

advisor-chronicle.com
 3 days ago

In 1969, Earl Richar, an employee of Eaton began a renovation of his home at 201 East Prospect Street. Behind a lath and plaster wall lay a box of letters and jumbled fragments dating from the Civil War and late 1800s. With a little sleuthing, his wife Sharon discovered that the correspondence belonged to the family of Lemuel Bradley, a Marshall merchant, and that Bradley’s grandson-in-law was H. C. Brooks. Brooks was at first appalled that letters between his in-laws were in another’s possession. But Sharon was very gracious and gave the letters to Brooks. Larry Hughes, Brooks’ grandson, transcribed much of the correspondence, an arduous task given the tiny, stylized handwriting and the age of the letters.

www.advisor-chronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Chief Engineer#Fire Chief#Home Construction#Federal Census#The Grand Army#Gar#The Us Navy#The Malmedy Massacre#Nazis#The Fort Pillow Massacre#Rebel#Confederates#Black Union#Commercial Traveller#Command#Executive#Oakridge#Lumber#Mound
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hughes
Related
HealthIndependent Record

Thanks from your Canadian neighbors

Thank you Montana! Just read Montana will vaccinate Alberta truck drivers who cross the border each and every day! Our inept federal government did not procure vaccine as soon as the pandemic started! Canadians are happy the USA is doing so much better with your vaccine delivery! Thanks again neighbors!
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

In Your View: Thankful for police officers

I very much appreciate our law enforcement officers. I depend on them to protect my family and property. They risk their lives every time they leave their house and family to work their shift. They are certainly not appreciated as they once were, even by law-abiding citizens who once supported them.
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

Thank you Orion, Oxford communities

A huge thank you to the Orion and Oxford area people for your generosity during the Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Tootsie roll drive during Palm Sunday weekend. With your help we will be donating over $10,200 to local charities that deal with people with intellectual challenges. It has been...
NFLSeattle Times

‘Thank you for your sacrifice’ should include military children

As the mother of a young Marine who fought in Iraq, I learned how one deployment can deeply affect a whole family. For every soldier, there are often multiple loved ones back home who worry, bear extra burdens, endure loneliness, become caregivers and grieve if that soldier fails to return. These loved ones can include parents and siblings, husbands and wives and, perhaps most important for us to acknowledge, children.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Letter: Thank you, Michael Ruth

Roanoke has one of, if not the best, small businesses in the USA. . Many who read this will already agree as the service of Michael Ruth of "Shoe Doctor," right off Electric Road (5207 Bernard Drive, Roanoke) is incomparable!. From the moment one speaks with him on the telephone...
Pittsburgh, PAbillpeduto.com

A heartfelt thank you

I want to start this off with a heartfelt thank you. None of the progress we have made over the past eight years would have been possible without your support. It was an honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with partners like you as we tackled the big issues that our City faced. We went through multiple crises, but after each one, we managed to come out the other side stronger and more resilient. I inherited a broken City, and I am leaving behind one that is far better.
Militarysdjewishworld.com

A Jewish Honor for Admiral Max Horton

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida — Memory, history and, understanding are frequently the victims of time. The importance of knowing what was, affects the present and the future. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, an interpretive supplemental footstone was added to the Admiral Max Horton memorial at the Rhosneigr seaside community in Anglesey, Wales. The successful placement grew from the unique friendship between Martin Sugarman, a Brit, and myself. Together we are pushing back, at least a little, the dark clouds of forgetfulness and antisemitism.
Centralia, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Thank You Centralia

My wife and I were traveling north from Vancouver and decided to stop in Centralia for lunch at one of our favorite places, the Olympic Club. When we were called for our booth and were walking past others waiting there I heard someone say, "He's a Korean War veteran." I was wearing my Korea veteran ball cap.
Adrian, MIMonroe Evening News

From Lume to Adrian: Thank you

I want to thank the Adrian community for welcoming us with open arms and our loyal customers for sticking with us through what was a challenging year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week marked the one-year anniversary of adult-use sales at Lume Cannabis Co.’s Adrian store. Our...
Butler County, MOdarnews.com

Thank you to local leaders

Looking back over the past 14 months, it is easy to be overwhelmed with the fear, frustration, and loss many in our community experienced. As we fought to contain the virus, we were fortunate to have leaders — Emily Good, director of the Butler County Health Center, and Robbie Meyers, Butler County Emergency Management Agency director — working to coordinate local and state resources.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Returning to Portland from prison with a commitment to make amends

Lockett is serving the final month of a 17 ½ year sentence at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution. He was born in Portland and plans to return upon his release. Imagine emerging from a cave deep within the belly of the earth after 17 ½ years to find the world vastly different from the one you left. Everything from technology to how people dress and speak are much different than how you remembered. Transportation has fundamentally changed and those you loved are no longer alive. How would you proceed to navigate this new world? What would you prioritize?
Tucson, AZthedrive.com

Border Patrol Helicopter Had Bizarre Encounter With Mysterious "Highly Modified" Drone (Updated)

The mystery drone flew up to 14,000 feet and was tracked for over an hour. Now the FBI is investigating. The FBI has announced the start of an investigation into a strange near-miss incident that occurred on February 9, 2021 in the skies over Tucson. At around 10:30 p.m. on that date, a helicopter operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, was reportedly buzzed by a “high powered” drone that followed it up to a high altitude. Multiple law enforcement agencies also attempted to follow the drone to the point that they could identify its operator, but were unsuccessful.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Couple finds package washed up on Mississippi beach similar to packages of cocaines found in Alabama

A couple walking along a Mississippi beach discovered a package washed up on the beach similar to the packages of cocaine recently found washed up on Alabama beaches. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles discovered the package Friday afternoon on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. The package, wrapped up in tape, had similar markings to the packages found in Alabama.
Dudley, GAUnion-Recorder

DUDLEY: Thank you for your support

On Jan. 30, 2021, we lost our home and all of our assets in a house fire at 981 N. Wayne St. it left us homeless at this time, we would like to thank all churches and community for their love and support. Special thank you to commissioner Kendall Butts and staff and Kayla and Overview Inc. May many blessings follow all of you. We thank you from our hearts.
Berwick, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Thanks for their service

Submitted Photo/Berwick Town Government Facebook Page. Joey and Randy Dohmann of A.J. Dohmann Chevrolet Cadillac and Chrysler treated Berwick Police Department officers to lunch Monday to show their support during National Police Week.
Wilmington, VTDeerfield Valley News

Thank you volunteers

Vermont’s Green Up Day was May 1. In Wilmington, 71 people volunteered to pick up roadside litter. They filled over 200 Green Up bags as they covered nearly all of our town roads. A few public parking lots and riverbanks also received the Green Up treatment this year. As always,...