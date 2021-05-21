Thank you for your service

I want to start this off with a heartfelt thank you. None of the progress we have made over the past eight years would have been possible without your support. It was an honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with partners like you as we tackled the big issues that our City faced. We went through multiple crises, but after each one, we managed to come out the other side stronger and more resilient. I inherited a broken City, and I am leaving behind one that is far better.