New Canaan, CT

Family Of Jennifer Dulos Seeks Justice As It Marks Two-Year Anniversary Of Her Disappearance

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dHk0_0a769H3Z00
Jennifer Farber Dulos Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

In just days, it will be two years since Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared.

To mark the anniversary of her disappearance in New Canaan on Monday, May 24, the family's spokeswoman Carrie Luft released a statement letting all know that Farber Dulos' children are "healthy and well," and that the family is still fighting for justice.

In the statement, Luft thanks law enforcement for their continued devotion to bringing the case to closure, and said they are also seeking justice as the courts reopen following the pandemic.

The statement goes on to praise the passage of Jennifers' Law this week by the Connecticut State Legislature that highlights Farber Dulos' death, as well as Jennifer Magnano, who was killed by her ex-husband in 2007.

The bill is intended to bring domestic violence laws into the 21st Century by strengthening the legal definition of domestic violence.

Luft also drew attention to another missing Connecticut mother, Jessica Edwards of New Windsor, who will have been missing for two weeks on Monday.

The statement goes on to say:

"Monday, May 24, marks the two-year milestone of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, an extraordinary woman, a devoted mother and daughter, a brilliant writer, a true friend," Luft wrote.

"We are moved by the continued interest in Jennifer’s case and by the concern for her children and family, all of whom are thankfully healthy and well.

Although this past year has understandably slowed the process, the investigation into Jennifer’s death and disappearance is ongoing. After the courts reopen, the two people charged with conspiracy to murder will stand trial."

We remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations that have worked to bring closure to Jennifer’s case."

The New Canaan Police Department has posted a picture of Farber Dulos on their website with a heart and the quote: "We will bring to justice all those involved in your disappearance."

