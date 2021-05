By Phyllis Beasley, CPDT-KA Owner/Lead Trainer, Praise Dog Training LLC www.PraiseYourDogTraining.com. This month the news broke of a trainer in Kershaw County coming under investigation for cruelty to animals. A total of 41 dogs were found in a neglect situation and were removed by law enforcement and owners. One dog had died under the supervision of this trainer. Unfortunately, this is not the first time for a situation like this. It occurs all too often in all parts of the country. It is time for this column to address how to pick a dog trainer that is effective and will care for your dog the way you would want.