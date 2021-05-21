The Who… Dunnit?

On Sunday morning, Saturn, planet of restriction and authority, stations retrograde in Aquarius. During this five month period, you can gain valuable wisdom by reflecting on the limitations that bind you and rethinking which structures and rules you choose to follow. Then on Wednesday morning comes a lunar eclipse in restless Sagittarius, the first of this summer’s two eclipses. Lunar eclipses bring major moments of culmination and release. Powerful emotions will come to a head, and major revelations might be unexpectedly illuminated. The eclipse will shake you out of any rut you’ve been stuck in; it will bring the change you didn’t even realize you needed. Finally, on Saturday evening, Mercury begins its retrograde period, which will last about a month. While Mercury is retrograde, communication becomes strange and unruly, so do your best to give others the benefit of the doubt, and yourself the time you need to make sure you’re saying what you really mean.