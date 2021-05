Without the sun’s energy, there’d be no life on Earth. However, like so many things, too much sun can be our undoing. As a young ’60s counter-culturalist, I used to take the bus to Nantasket Beach, Massachusetts—one of the busiest amusement park beaches in Boston. This naive, red-headed, freckled lad would lie on the beach to tan, but ended up as red as a boiled lobster due to my lack of pigment. Occasionally, I’d slather on baby oil to intensify the sun cooking. Those days of youthful innocence eventually took their pound of flesh.