Chance for YXZ1000R Racers to Earn Wildcard 2021 SuperFinale Spot at Andalucía Rally. Launched by Yamaha Motor Europe in 2019, and despite a disrupted season in 2020 due to the crisis, the YXZ1000R European Cup has continued to grow in popularity. Although the Andalucía Rally is not officially part of the Cup, the winner will be given a wildcard entry to the prestigious YXZ SuperFinale, while there will also be the first-ever YXZ Rally Academy, designed to give support to both experienced and rookie YXZ1000R racers.