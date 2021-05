Joe Biden mentioned a number of the anti-gun goals he has set during his recent address to Congress, but for some reason, he did not mention his support for bankrupting the firearms industry through endless, meritless lawsuits. This is an odd oversight, considering he mentioned that, if he could be granted only one anti-gun accomplishment by God, this is what he would ask for. The comment was made during the Rose Garden ceremony earlier this month that was specifically designated for launching myriad anti-gun proposals, so it must be important to him, even if it was not brought up.