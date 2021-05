The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has announced the Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year. The Chamber has altered how it names Teachers of the Year for this academic year. Normally, one teacher is selected at the special education, elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education levels. Seeing and knowing the hardships all of our teachers have experienced over this past year, all 23 of our nominees have been named a Teacher of the Year.