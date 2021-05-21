We've Paint Matched the World's Most Iconic Wallpapers to Inspire Your Next Decorating Venture
Creating a room scheme from pattern pairing to choosing the right paint color can feel like a herculean task. Wallpapers, both digitally printed or hand blocked, often have a sheen or unique coating that makes it hard to find paint swatches that match. From choosing the perfect trim color to creating a cohesive scheme throughout the house, Datacolor's portable color reader makes the process all the more easy.www.veranda.com