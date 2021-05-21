newsbreak-logo
MLB Insider Calls Joey Gallo 'Perfect Fit' For Yankees

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago
The Yankees are reportedly in talks about trading for Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. There's another outfielder from Texas, however, that could be on the New York's radar as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches this summer

Slugger Joey Gallo would be a "perfect fit" in pinstripes, MLB insider Mark Feinsand wrote on Friday.

For a team that's been plagued with injuries in the outfield this season, and a club that's struggled mightily from the left side of the plate, Gallo would be an immediate improvement on both sides of the ball.

Here's Feinsand with more from his latest trade-themed mailbag on MLB.com:

Aaron Hicks’ wrist injury could very well knock him out for the season, so the outfield would appear to be the biggest area of need. Joey Gallo profiles as a perfect fit; good on-base skills and a left-handed power bat -- but will the Rangers move him this summer?

Gallo is making $6.2 million in 2021 and is eligible for salary arbitration for one more year before he can reach free agency. I would guess he gets moved, and there’s no team that could use him more than the Yankees. If they’re willing to add some payroll, it feels like a natural move.

As mentioned, there are financial implications that would go into a deal like this, if Texas was willing to trade away Gallo. New York has made it clear they're striving to remain under the Competitive Balance Tax. Would they be willing to push those limits by adding this dangerous bat and plus defender to their lineup?

Gallo mashed 40-plus home runs in both 2017 and 2018, making his first All-Star Game in the following season. His strikeout numbers are a work in progress, but it's hard not to imagine how his power from the left side can play at Yankee Stadium this season and beyond.

The left-handed hitter has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2021, hitting .213/.355/.373 over 44 games, but the power numbers are still there with seven homers and counting. Gallo also ranks in the 97th percentile with a 16.4 walk rate.

His exit velocities (a max of 115.1 mph) and barrel percentage (87th percentile) are elite as well.

Slot Gallo into a lineup with Aaron Judge, Luke Voit, Giancarlo Stanton and more, he'll get pitches to hit and have plenty of run-scoring opportunities.

Hicks and Stanton are both presently on the injured list while the Yankees await a diagnosis on Clint Frazier's lingering neck stiffness. The longest-tenured player on the Yankees' roster, Brett Gardner, is the only true center fielder remaining on the active roster.

Gallo wouldn't take Judge's spot in right field, his primary position, but he's capable of playing in both center and left. He won a Gold Glove last season and is 46th among all defenders this year in Outs Above Average (1).

