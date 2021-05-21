San Diego, CA is Home to the Del Coronado Hotel, or "The Del" as Celebrities from Marilyn Monroe to Oprah Call it

The movie Some Like it Hot was filmed at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California.

Photo of Marilyn Monroe in front of Hotel Del Coronado Photo in Public Domain from Hiddensandiego.com

Coming up the drive to the Hotel Del Coronado you see the famous120 foot high, red roofed paviion tower, shaped like a turret. It's seen in the background of the movie Some Like it Hot, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, The rounded turret pokes into the sunny California sky overthead like a pyramid. The hotel consists of the main building, a huge courtyard, the pavilion tower and individual rooms built around the main structure, all covered in the signature red roof. A large patio with fire pits and a bar house the Cabana restaurant that overlooks the beach.

From there, you can watch the Naval ships come up the channel and turn to dock at the Naval Base. The Pacific ocean waves crash onto nearly white sand a hundred feet from the restaurant. Watching the swimmers is reminiscent of the beach scene in the movie where Marilyn Monroe and the other female band members rush into the ocean together as a bevy of beauties, along with Jack Lemmon in drag. If you haven't seen the movie, you should. It's classic Marilyn as Sugar Cane, with Curtis and Lemmon pulling off their impersonation of women with varying degrees of success in order to play in the band. Hearing Tony Curtis mimic Cary Grant's voice alone is worth the time.

The hotel was built in the 1886, part of a real estate boom that had hotel developers building huge hotels in major cities to draw the famous, and often to be used for making movies. It's one of the last remaining structures of an American architectural genre, the wooden Victorian beach resort. The hotel developers wanted to build a hotel that would be the "talk of the western world, where people will continue to come long after we are gone."

They succeeded. Hotel Del Coronado is the destination today for tourists who don't necessarily stay at the hotel, but come for the history, the shops (currently closed for renovation during COVID) and to dine at the Cabana restaurant while watching the sea. That's what my son, sister and I did on a recent visit. We drank ridiculously expensive but delicious drinks and watched the sun break through the clouds and light up the glistening waves.

On a wooden panel fulled with gold plaques, you see the names of the many celebrities who've stayed at the hotel. Marilyn of course, and Lemmon and Curtis, but also Jack Nicholson, Oprah, Brad Pitt, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Keanu Reeves. Charlie Chaplin, Katherine Hepburn, James Stewart, and Bette Davis are a few from the golden ages of Hollywood. Presidents from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Barack Obama have made it their temporary residence while visiting California.

We're here in May, when the high temperatures are 60s to 70s farenheit. Clouds come and go, and the sun is bright when it comes out later in the morning. In June, San Diego experiences what they call "June Gloom," where it's cloudy most of the day

Any day in SoCal (southern California) is a good day. And an afternoon or a weekend at the Hotel Del Coronado, or "The Del" will take you back to when Hollywood was at its apex, American beach resorts were the best places to vacation, and life was elegant.