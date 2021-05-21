newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Local 5th graders raise money for Kentucky Children's Hospital

By Angie Beavin
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbvVM_0a7663kR00

The school year is winding down, and it has come to a close for some students. At Lexington Christian Academy, on their last day of school, the 5th graders celebrated an even more special moment. They presented a check to the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital. Their donation was the result of lessons learned and hard work paying off.

"It was really just the whole 5th grade working together," says LCA 5th grader Jillian Weaver.

Together, they presented a check for $1,650 to UK's Kentucky Children's Hospital. Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, a pediatrician at the hospital, joined the students, teachers, and principal in the school gym Thursday for the check presentation.

LEX 18

"I am just so thankful. I cannot say enough. Thank you so, so much," Dr. Ragsdale said to the class.

The class raised the money by earning it themselves.

"I think what this represents is the character and the amount of giving that this class is willing to do," Dr. Ragsdale says.

The lessons and the hard work started in the classroom. The fifth grade had an entrepreneur fair, where they worked in groups to come up with business ideas.

"Well, we came up with pop-a-shot. We brought that here," says Weaver.

"It was a little bit hard at first, but once we got it going, it was pretty good," says Kennedy Moughamian, who worked in a group with Weaver.

The ideas ranged from their pop-a-shot business to the selling of a long-time staple accessory for backpacks.

"At first we didn't really know what to do, and then I saw on her backpack some keychains, and I was like, 'What if we do key chains?'" says 5th grader Anna Banks.

The students learned a lot about building a business along the way, like how to market their products.

"And to sell that, we made posters, like a lot of other people did, and put them around the school," says Rachel Baumgardner, who worked on the key chain business. "I learned that businesses take a lot to make, and it's hard to manage them, but it's also very fun."

The lessons learned in the classroom will stick with these kids.

"So we had a test, and we had to learn the economic definitions," says 5th grader Zion Gatewood.

But even more impactful, are the lessons learned when they got the chance to give back to their community.

LEX 18

"The fact that they were willing to sell things, makes things, and then give back to Kentucky Children's Hospital--it's amazing," says Dr. Ragsdale, "That's what medicine is really all about; how do we take care of others?"

"It made us feel really good," Gatewood says.

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

1K+
Followers
572
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grader#Charity#School Children#School Year#School Teachers#Business Students#Lca#Principal#Dr Ragsdale#Backpacks#Dr Lindsay Ragsdale#Care#Christian#Money#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
LEX18 News

Story Trail brings reading to the great outdoors

Step by step and page by page, kids are getting outside and finding a new way to appreciate reading in Lexington's Beaumont neighborhood. Once back in person at Rosa Parks Elementary School, Library Media Specialist Katy Hollinger wanted to do something to spice up recess for the kids. She was inspired by a story walk at the Arboretum, so she decided to bring a version of that to her school's backyard.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Governor’s School for the Arts returns in-person this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Governor’s School for the Arts will return to in-person and traditional instruction at the University of Kentucky this summer, the Kentucky Performing Arts announced Monday. One of many events and educational programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that started in early 2020, last summer’s Kentucky...
Lexington, KYKentucky Kernel

Students organize the first YDSA chapter at UK

A new political group has made its way to the University of Kentucky. The Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), a left-leaning political group, has been organized by several UK students. YDSA is the student section of the national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization and has a number of...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

Protect Your Kids’ Hearing With These Recommendations

The University of Kentucky Public Relations & Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Anne Olson, Ph.D, audiologist and chair of the UK Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 17, 2021) – May...
Fayette County, KYwymt.com

Lex Project Prom makes Fayette County students dreams a reality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone remembers going to their high school prom, but do you remember how much it all cost? Probably a lot more than you think, but it’s all worth it for the big night. Unfortunately, for some students, prom is not an option because of the added costs. Lex Project Prom is an organization that is determined not to let money be an issue.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Lexington Central Library to host pop-up vaccination clinic May 19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library and HealthFirst Bluegrass are expanding their partnership and will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 19th at Central Library located at 140 E Main St. Vaccines will be offered from 1-4 p.m. by reservation or on a walk-in basis.
Lexington, KYNHPR

The Best Student Podcasts: An 8th-Grade Homage To A School's Unsung Heroes

"How many people do you think take care of our campus?" A chorus of young voices shout guesses from the Sayre School's playground in Lexington, Ky. The independent, pre-K-12 school has 10 buildings and about 500 students, so those guesses, albeit high, are understandable. The truth: The school has a maintenance staff of five. And now, the unsung heroes who make up that staff are the subject of a podcast that's won the middle school top prize in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette seven-day COVID average drops to lowest level in months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases dropped to 24, the lowest level in months, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday. The department also reported 14 cases from Saturday, the lowest Saturday in weeks. The 14 new cases raised the...