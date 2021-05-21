newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavericks-Clippers predictions: Which SportsDay experts believe Dallas’ playoff drought is about to end?

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportsDay columnists and insiders predict the Mavs-Clippers playoff series... Clippers in 7: Does one more playoff win sound like improvement? Not really. It’s hard to know who’s showing up in this series as the Mavs have some injury concerns to their depth and the Clippers spent the final weekend tanking games to Houston and Oklahoma City. But while flying under the radar this year, LA remains a solid defensive team and one of Dallas’ best defenders, Maxi Kleber, is hobbling. Expect some great Mavs moments, but I suspect Paul George at least shows up this time around.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Tim Hardaway
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Playoff Series#The Clippers#Houston#Injury Time#Mavericks Clippers#Sportsday#Mavs#La#Okc#Predictions#Drought#Sacramento#Bubble Play#Oklahoma City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAUSA Today

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and prediction

The playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks (41-29) play their final home game of the 2020-21 regular season Friday against the Toronto Raptors (27-43). Tip-off at American Airlines Center will be shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Raptors-Mavericks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Raptors limp into...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 5 players that will dictate playoff success

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight playoff race entering the final weekend of the 2020-2021 regular season. Luka Doncic has led the team to 11 wins in their last 14 games to control their destiny for the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles are both within one game as only two of those three teams advance directly to the playoffs this year.
NBAchatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Mavrello Ballovic and the Dallas Mavericks secret weapon in the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks have clinched the 5th seed in the Western Conference playoffs, their best finish since the title season of 2010-11 (they finished third in the West). In the midst of all that celebrating and plan-making, self-proclaimed Dallas Mavericks Owner Mavrello Ballovic was willing to sit down in an exclusive interview for the very first time.
NBAtwinspires.com

Mavericks vs. Clippers: NBA Playoffs first round series preview

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are set to meet in the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season. L.A. made short work of Dallas a year ago in Orlando, and enters this best-of-seven series as a heavy -400 favorite. Let’s take a deep dive into this series and...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks are virtual lock to make playoffs heading into final week

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have won four straight and ten of their last 12 games. Superstar Luka Doncic has the team heating up at the right time. The Mavs are 12 games over .500, but still fighting to avoid the play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
NBACurrent-Argus

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 5 keys to victory in LA Clippers series

The Dallas Mavericks climbed to fifth in the Western Conference and won the Southwest Division this year, but they face a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs. The LA Clippers await for the second straight postseason. Luka Doncic and the Mavs nearly pulled the upset inside the bubble, and believe they can make it happen in 2021.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Future: One and done or one and run?

The Dallas Mavericks’ playoff hopes will be figured out by the end of the weekend. The question many fans are wondering: What seed will Dallas end up in?. Currently the possibilities are endless. If Portland wins out, then Dallas could be the sixth or seventh seed. However, if Dallas wins out and Portland loses one game then the Mavs will be the fifth seed.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Should fans be worried about Maxi Kleber’s injury?

The Dallas Mavericks have won 12 of their last 15 games. The hot streak has clinched them a place in the top six in the Western Conference and has the Mavs playing their best basketball at the right time. They have done significant portions of it without Maxi Kleber. The forward has missed six games in that stretch and has not looked himself in others.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks clinch playoff berth with win over Raptors

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks edged the shorthanded Toronto Raptors 114-110 on Friday night to secure a playoff berth. It was far from comfortable, but the win locked them into the top six. Luka Doncic led the Mavs on a run of 12 victories in the last 15 to lift them out of the play-in tournament. The seeding will not be decided until the final night of the season, but Dallas will be in the playoffs for the second straight year.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Way too early 2021-2022 starting lineup prediction

Dallas Mavericks, Dallas, Mark Cuban, Rick Carlisle, National Basketball Association, NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most intriguing offseason in the NBA coming up this summer. They will have approximately $34 million in cap...
BasketballCBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavericks finish No. 5 in West, will open playoffs against Clippers

After lots of drama, but no real changes in the Western Conference on a wild and crazy final day of the NBA’s regular season, the Mavericks can scream a familiar battle cry. The Mavericks finished the regular season Sunday with a thud at Minnesota, but of much greater importance was the Los Angeles Clippers losing at Oklahoma City, cementing them as the No. 4 seed in the West.