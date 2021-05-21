Mavericks-Clippers predictions: Which SportsDay experts believe Dallas’ playoff drought is about to end?
SportsDay columnists and insiders predict the Mavs-Clippers playoff series... Clippers in 7: Does one more playoff win sound like improvement? Not really. It's hard to know who's showing up in this series as the Mavs have some injury concerns to their depth and the Clippers spent the final weekend tanking games to Houston and Oklahoma City. But while flying under the radar this year, LA remains a solid defensive team and one of Dallas' best defenders, Maxi Kleber, is hobbling. Expect some great Mavs moments, but I suspect Paul George at least shows up this time around.