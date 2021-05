ANALYSIS: I don't remember the last time we watched a fully healthy Nets squad, do you? Anyway. The good thing about that is that 1) Brooklyn seems to be not affected by it, as they have hold of the no. 1 seed in the East, and 2) role-players such as Jeff Green are heavily used by the Nets nightly making for steady performers available for us fantasy GMs on cheap deals. Nothing to hate here, folks, with Jeff Green as a staple of Brooklyn's starting lineups these days and playing bonkers minutes on a daily basis.