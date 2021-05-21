Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Inundation of 2 to 4 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.alerts.weather.gov