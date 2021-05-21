newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Plaquemines by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Livingston; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Livingston, Lower Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, St. John The Baptist, Lower St. Bernard, Southern Tangipahoa and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Inundation of 2 to 3 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
County
Livingston Parish, LA
County
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#County Roads#Coastal Flood Warning#12 06 00#Lower Plaquemines#Lower St Bernard#Eastern Orleans#Southeast St Tammany#Flood Prone Property#Hancock County#Inundation#Southern Tangipahoa#St John#Tidal Fluctuations#Numerous Roads#John The Baptist#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall by tonight. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
New Orleans, LAhoumatimes.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday for Terrebonne and Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas through Wednesday morning: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 145 PM CDT. Target Area: Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * From this evening to Monday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Action stage is 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
New Orleans, LAwaterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district’s area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For New Orleans

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Orleans: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orleans; St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Lacombe, Stennis Space Center, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Woodmere, Estelle, Elmwood and River Ridge. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Plaquemines Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Plaquemines The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Hahnville, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Waggaman, River Ridge, Bridge City and Ama. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Livingston Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.