How Anti-Asian Violence Has Impacted Beauty’s Leaders

What is Asian beauty, and what does it mean to you?. That’s one of several questions we posed to 16 industry influencers and entrepreneurs within the Asian diaspora. With the increased popularity and consumption of East Asian beauty products, rituals, music, and films, it’s easy to regard the Asian community as one monolithic group. But Asia is composed of 48 countries with distinct swaths of people of various complexions, religions, languages, customs, and cultures. Like most people of color in this country, they’re stereotyped, misunderstood, and deal with discrimination, bias, microaggressions, and even divisiveness. With the recent onslaught of anti-Asian sentiment and violence against AAPI people worldwide, we wanted to shine a light on the wide-ranging complexity and diversity of our AAPI peers, especially when it comes to beauty standards and expectations put upon Asian people. Below, fashion and beauty insiders speak freely on topics ranging from the hypersexualization of AAPI women to bucking body shaming. We’re hoping these sentiments will be spread year-round, and not just during this Asian American Heritage Month.