How Anti-Asian Violence Has Impacted Beauty’s Leaders
Beauty Inc asked leaders in the beauty industry about the impact recent anti-Asian violence has had on them personally and professionally. Deepica Mutyala, founder and chief executive officer, Live Tinted: “Asian Americans are not monolithic. We don’t look the same, we have different backgrounds and cultures. What unites us is a shared experience: a strong work ethic, dedication to our family values, and experiences with racism in America. I was made fun of for smelling like curry, my mother’s Indian accent, and the color of my skin. I remember the bottle of skin bleaching cream on my mother’s vanity used as an everyday moisturizer, or the foundation that was intentionally five shades too light.wwd.com