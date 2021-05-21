Patrol says teen killed in north-central Nebraska crash

BURWELL, Neb. (AP) — A recent high school graduate died in a north-central Nebraska crash this week that also injured another teen, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday at a three-way intersection near Taylor, according to the patrol. Colton Dawe, 18, of Burwell, was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with Highway 183 and hit a tree, investigators said.

Dawe, who graduated this year from Burwell High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old passenger, who also attends Burwell High, walked along Highway 91 to flag down help, the patrol said. He was treated at an Ord hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.