newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CcBc_0a7659wA00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.

Bouchard vowed not to drop out of the race and blamed “dirty politics” for bringing the story to light.

Bouchard, 55, initially disclosed what he described as a typical teenage relationship in a Facebook Live video to supporters on Thursday. He later confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune.

“It’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in the video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Bouchard married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, when both were living in Florida. They divorced three years later, he told the newspaper. She killed herself when she was 20, Bouchard said.

Online records list a woman with her name as being buried at a Jacksonville cemetery in 1990. The newspaper chose not to identify the woman.

Bouchard, a gun rights activist who co-owns a septic system servicing business with his wife, did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Framing it as “Romeo and Juliet” is wrong and dangerous, said Kristen Schwartz, executive director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

“Laws exist to protect young people involved in these situations,” Schwartz said. “There’s a reason we have laws against sexual abuse of a minor and it’s because the brain of a 14-year-old is not developed enough to make mature decisions about sex and sexuality.”“

Schwartz added: “Any language that would minimize things that are a crime is harmful. It’s harmful to survivors and it’s harmful to our greater community.”

Bouchard and the girl were able to legally marry because Florida at the time allowed marriage at any age with a judge’s approval if a pregnancy was involved and a parent consented.

Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against Cheney in 2022 after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bouchard said he decided to post the video to get ahead of a story about his previous marriage. In the video, He claims an unnamed reporter and a “political opposition research company” were driving the effort together.

Bouchard said he didn’t think Cheney was involved in the disclosure and Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler denied any involvement.

He said he and the girl were under pressure to have an abortion, which they refused. The son, now an adult, has become “almost” estranged from him after making “some wrong choices in his life,” Bouchard said.

“A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn’t going to do it, and neither was she,” Bouchard said. “And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him.”

Bouchard said the disclosure wouldn’t stop him from seeking higher office.

“Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race,” he said. “We’re going to continue to raise money because my record stands on its own.”

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Sexual Abuse#Baby Girl#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#Ap#The Casper Star Tribune#Republicans#Pregnant#Marriage#Wyo#Teenagers#Dirty Politics#Survivors#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cheyenne, WYBoston Globe

Liz Cheney primary challenger discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Latest Wyoming news

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.” Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune. He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20. Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Wyoming StateWashington Examiner

Cheney challenger who got 14-year-old pregnant when he was 18 calls it 'Romeo and Juliet story'

One of the Republicans lined up to challenge GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her seat in Congress admitted that he impregnated a teenage girl. Anthony Bouchard, who has been a Wyoming state senator since 2017, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. He made the admission during a Facebook Live video, which was done to get in front of a story that was dropping, he said.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Montana woman pleads not guilty in killing of Wyoming man

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Billings, Montana, woman pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a Wyoming man who refused to give her and her male companion cigarettes and a ride. The Billings Gazette reported that Kristy Lynn Chavez could face between 10 and 100 years in...
Wyoming Stateksjd.org

‘Quit Lying to Us, Liz:’ Cheney in Trouble with Some Local Wyoming Republicans

Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.
Wyoming Statewyomingpublicmedia.org

Wyoming Republicans React To Liz Cheney's Removal From Republican Leadership

Lots of Republicans are upset with Liz Cheney. That's pretty clear from the state Republican Party's vote to censure her after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Pushback to Cheney's stance didn't stop at the state level though. After Cheney's continued criticism of the former president, Republicans in...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Three Wyoming Residents Sentenced For Distributing Meth Through Mail

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three Wyoming residents have been sentenced to multiple years in prison for their part in a scheme to use the U.S. Post Office to mail methamphetamine. Louiz Serbando Pena-Hermosillo, 35, of Casper, Ashley Nichole Bullock, 35, of Gillette, Sheila Ann Rohovie,...
Dubois, WYwrrnetwork.com

Dubois woman sentenced to prison for Meth Conspiracy

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming has sentenced four defendants charged in a drug distribution case. ANGEL DE JESUS DUARTE-TOLEDO, age 34 of Yuma, Arizona; LOUIZ SERBANDO PENA-HERMOSILLO, age 35 of Casper, Wyoming; ASHLEY NICHOLE BULLOCK, age 35 of Gillette, Wyoming; and SHEILA ANN ROHOVIE, age 33 of Dubois, Wyoming, were all convicted and sentenced related to their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Colorado StateMorganton News Herald

Gunman kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said. Officers arrived at a trailer to...