BILLIE EILISH ANNOUNCES HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is entering a new era as she's preparing for her second studio album where she gets raw and vulnerable as she matures as an artist and woman. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is ready for a new domination as she is gearing up for the much-anticipated follow-up to her critically-acclaimed album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". She marked the beginning of her sophomore set with a new single called "Your Power".