BILLIE EILISH ANNOUNCES HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 ARENA DATES ANNOUNCED FOR NORTH AMERICA, UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE. NEW ALBUM, ‘HAPPIER THAN EVER’ SET FOR GLOBAL RELEASE, JULY 30. Following the release of her latest single ‘Your Power,’ and ahead of the July 30 release of her forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has announced the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to commence in February 2022.

www.sidestagemagazine.com
