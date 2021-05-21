newsbreak-logo
Enumclaw, WA

Enumclaw, Black Diamond police blotter | May 4 – 12

By News Black Diamond Enumclaw
Enumclaw Courier Herald
 3 days ago

– At 9:30 a.m. someone reported lumber had been stolen from a job site in the city. A report was to follow. – Police responded with the fire department to an illegal burn in the vicinity of Warner Avenue and state Route 410. The incident was settled upon police contact.

