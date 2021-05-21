SSDs Outsell HDDs in Unit Sales 3:2: 99 Million Vs. 64 Million in Q1

Adding one of the best internal hard drives to your PC or laptop could be a game-changer. For creatives such as designers and photographers, storing hefty project files is a daily occurrence – and it's vital they are kept safely to avoid the disaster that comes with a system failure. But as the market is full up with internal hard drives, it can be a little tedious choosing between them. This is where our guide comes in. Here, we've picked the best internal hard drives out there, at different price points and with different capacities.