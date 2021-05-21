newsbreak-logo
SSDs Outsell HDDs in Unit Sales 3:2: 99 Million Vs. 64 Million in Q1

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Solid-state drives have a number of advantages when compared to hard drives, which include performance, dimensions, and reliability. Yet, for quite a while, HDDs offered a better balance between capacity, performance, and cost, which is why they outsold SSDs in terms of unit sales. Things have certainly changed for client PCs as 60% of new computers sold in Q1 2021 used SSDs instead of HDDs. That said, it's not surprising that SSDs outsold HDDs almost 3:2 in the first quarter in terms of unit sales as, in 2020, SSDs outsold hard drives (by units not GBs), by 28 perecent.

Cell Phonesthewestonforum.com

Seagate One Touch: New version of portable SSD that’s 2X faster

Seagate’s One Touch series of compact portable solid state drives are re-released with a faster interface and a different design. The new One Touch SSD must achieve transfer rates of 1030MB / s more than double the transfer rates and it uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 with a Type-C connector for this.
Computerscompsmag.com

Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Available At a Discount

If you’d rather not be confined to only keeping your files safe at home, Seagate also offers a portable 5TB External HDD for $99.99 shipped. So if you’ve got a tight commute, you can always make last minute adjustments if needed, or just keep your files secure and on tap wherever you need them to be. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 119,000 customers.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Motherboard Sales Slide Thanks to Graphics Card Bundle 'Deals'

According to DigiTimes, 2021 has seen a sharp decline in motherboard sales thanks to retailers like Newegg pairing motherboards together with graphics cards, which are in high demand. This has lead to an overabundance of motherboards being re-sold at discounted prices. DigiTimes continues, saying that visibility for motherboards has been...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Minisforum Open Air Mini Gaming PC Is All AMD With Ryzen 5 5600X, Radeon RX 6700 XT

Minisforum is known for its ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF), highly integrated PCs primarily designed for offices or living rooms. Apparently, the company does not want to stop there. This week, it introduced a rather extraordinary product for itself. Not only is the Minisforum GameMini an attempt at cracking our best gaming PCs list, but it's also an open-case gaming PC aimed at enthusiasts.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

What Is Nvidia DLSS? A Basic Definition

DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling. It's a type of video rendering technique that looks to boost framerates by rendering frames at a lower resolution than displayed and using deep learning, a type of AI, to upscale the frames so that they look as sharp as expected at the native resolution. For example, with DLSS, a game's frames could be rendered at 1080p resolution, making higher framerates more attainable, then upscaled and output at 4K resolution, bringing sharper image quality over 1080p.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Report: Galax Preps GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti With Cryptomining Limiters

Palit Microsystems, which owns Galax, Gainward and KFA2, is reportedly working on a range of GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards that feature cryptocurrency mining limiters which severely degrade the financial viability of using the cards for mining. Last week, we learned that Palit was prepping GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 graphics cards with limited hash rates (LHR), and this week VideoCardz reported that the GeForce RTX 3060/3060 Ti LHR boards are also on the way from Galax.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How I Blasted Intel’s Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K to 7.14 GHz On All Cores

Rocket Lake officially launched recently, and as always, it’s time for an Xtreme OverClocker’s (XOCer) perspective. I am privileged to have had early access and have been overclocking Rocket Lake for a couple of months now and there have been some interesting changes just this month alone. I’ve learned quite a few important bits about overclocking with Rocket Lake, and managed to get to 7.14 GHz on all eight cores with hyperthreading active. I also set a world record during the G.Skill Tweakers Contest Extreme on hwbot.org in the PYPrime 2.0 benchmark. I’ll share a few of my tips below.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Connect a U.2 SSD to Your PC's USB Port With This Adapter

Icy Dock has developed the industry's only U.2 to USB 3.2 Gen 2 adapter, which lets you connect an enterprise-grade U.2 SSD to any desktop or laptop with a USB Type-A or Type-C port. The EZ-Adapter Ex MB931U-1VB targets people who need to transfer data from an enterprise-grade SSD to a PC or those who use U.2 drives as recording medium and need to transfer videos to a computer. But PC builders may be attracted to the adapter too.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Rockchip Powered SBC Offers Low Profile, High Speeds

Firefly have launched a Raspberry Pi alternative that on paper seems to beat the Raspberry Pi 4 while offering onboard flash storage and an NVMe slot for fast storage. As spotted by CNX Software, the ROC-RK3566-PC looks to be a powerful alternative to the Pi. The SBC in question, the...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Confirms Sapphire Rapids Uses Golden Cove

When Intel announced its public CPU and CPU microarchitecture roadmap last August, it did not formally confirm that its upcoming Sapphire Rapids processor will use its upcoming Golden Cove microarchitecture. For some reason, Intel was publicly quiet about this fact for months and only this week announced it publicly. "Sapphire...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

All the best internal hard drives: The perfect HDDs and SSDs for you

Adding one of the best internal hard drives to your PC or laptop could be a game-changer. For creatives such as designers and photographers, storing hefty project files is a daily occurrence – and it's vital they are kept safely to avoid the disaster that comes with a system failure. But as the market is full up with internal hard drives, it can be a little tedious choosing between them. This is where our guide comes in. Here, we've picked the best internal hard drives out there, at different price points and with different capacities.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
ComputersAllentown Morning Call

Apple MacBook vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Which is better?

Electronics are more powerful, refined and efficient than ever before. This is especially true of notebook PCs. While it can be hard to navigate the wide range of brands and configurations, a couple of lines stand out from the pack. Long-term industry leaders like Apple and Lenovo have some of the most popular laptops on the market with the MacBook and ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Both notebooks are every bit as good as their reputation suggests.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Entroware Unveils New Proteus Linux Laptop Powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) If you're in the market for a new Linux laptop, you should know that Entroware Proteus is now on sale as an ultra-portable and ultra-professional Linux notebook, featuring a generous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS matte display with an ultra-thin bezel, full backlit keyboard, and an aluminum alloy chassis that's 2 cm thick. Under the hood, the Entroware Proteus laptop can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 8M cache, and up to 4.20 GHz clock speeds, or the more powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12M cache, and up to 4.70 GHz clock speeds.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Use Raspberry Pi to Farm Chia Coin

After you’ve gone through the process of building Chia Coin plots on a PC (see how to farm Chia Coin), there’s no need to waste the electricity and tie up expensive computer hardware keeping those plots connected to the Internet. Instead, it’s best to take an external drive or drive(s) with the plots on them and hook them up to a Raspberry Pi where they can stay online, without gulping down too much juice.