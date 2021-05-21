GEORGE STRAIT, BILLIE EILISH, STEVIE NICKS, MILEY CYRUS, RÜFÜS DU SOL, DABABY, AND ERYKAH BADU TO HEADLINE AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
THE WORLD CLASS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO ZILKER PARK OCTOBER 1-3 AND OCTOBER 8-10 Austin City Limits Music Festival returns at full capacity this fall to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with an extraordinary lineup featuring George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Pumas and many more. ACL Fest 2021 will deliver an abundance of highly anticipated live music performances across eight stages at Zilker Park, October 1-3 and October 8-10. 3-Day Tickets go on sale today at 12pm CT via www.aclfestival.com.www.sidestagemagazine.com