newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

GEORGE STRAIT, BILLIE EILISH, STEVIE NICKS, MILEY CYRUS, RÜFÜS DU SOL, DABABY, AND ERYKAH BADU TO HEADLINE AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WORLD CLASS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO ZILKER PARK OCTOBER 1-3 AND OCTOBER 8-10 Austin City Limits Music Festival returns at full capacity this fall to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with an extraordinary lineup featuring George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Pumas and many more. ACL Fest 2021 will deliver an abundance of highly anticipated live music performances across eight stages at Zilker Park, October 1-3 and October 8-10. 3-Day Tickets go on sale today at 12pm CT via www.aclfestival.com.

www.sidestagemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chet Faker
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
George Strait
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zilker Park#Black Pumas#Acl Fest 2021#Texans#Dayglow#Missio#Ga Tickets#Vip#Georgian#Austin Parks Foundation#American Express#T Mobile#Lifeway Kefir#Karbach Brewing Co#Festival#Live Music#Music Fans Ages#Acl Festival#Acl Fest Organizers#Acl Fest Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Honda
Related
Austin, TXAustin 360

Flamingo Cantina, Austin's 30-year home for reggae on Sixth Street, returns Wednesday

Gather round boys and girls and let me tell you a tale of old Sixth Street. Once upon a time, Austin's avenue of debauchery and bad decisions hosted more than just shot bars. You could stagger down the street on any given night and stumble into a motley assortment of watering holes dedicated to live music. Alongside venues booking cowpunk, rock and our city's signature blues, Flamingo Cantina opened in 1991 as Austin's home for reggae music. These days, it's one of the few remaining venues committed to programming original live music on Austin's central tourist strip.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Concert Review: Cut Throat Finches and Austin friends at Lola’s Trailer Park

Saturday night saw a mix of Fort Worth and Austin at Lola’s Trailer Park. Local rockers the Cut Throat Finches were preceded by Heart of the City and the Brandon Callies Band, two outfits from the capital. Though CFT frontman Sean Russell warned the decent-sized crowd that his group might be a little rusty, they still brought the heat. Concertgoers responded in kind, hooting and hollering and dancing the night away.
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Goes Hybrid in 2021

The Texas Book Festival survived the pandemic in 2020 with a completely virtual version that was spread across three weeks. In 2021, the festival will be back online, but only in part. Live events will make their return during a week-long celebration scheduled for Oct. 25-31. That's the big news...