Saks.com To Test a Marketplace, Investments Ahead

Saks.com will test the marketplace format in an effort to accelerate growth and expand “the breadth and depth” of its offerings to customers. “We are making headway in evolving the business model we share with you on saks.com. To that end, in the coming weeks, we plan to begin testing the marketplace concept within our platform,” Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of saks.com, wrote in his quarterly letter to vendors, a copy of which was obtained by WWD.