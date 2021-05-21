newsbreak-logo
Rapid, 24-Hour CWD Field Test Developed by Minnesota Researchers

By Eric Pickhartz
Wide Open Spaces
The wait for CWD test results has been significantly decreased, and it could have serious implications on the fight against the disease's spread. A crack team of experts at the University of Minnesota has successfully deployed the first-ever 24-hour field test for Chronic Wasting Disease. This could be a major benefit for deer hunters, cervid farms, and wildlife agencies across the country.

