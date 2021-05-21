Committed to success: Oakland mentoring program supports student achievements in college and beyond

First comes the notice of acceptance. Then comes the reality that high school is nearly over and another chapter is about to begin. For a high school senior, the transition from secondary education to postsecondary education prompts a number of possible descriptions: exciting, daunting, an opportunity, a challenge, an important next step. Once in college, the amount of guidance and support a student receives can affect their academic performance, general well-being and, ultimately, whether they graduate and find a job in their preferred field.