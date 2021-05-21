newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska high court rejects appeal in Scottsbluff murder

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected the postconviction appeal of a man serving life in prison for the brutal stabbing death of his girlfriend in 2017.

Lucio Munoz, 69, had argued in his postconviction motion that his trial and direct appeal attorneys were so ineffective that it violated his right to fair trial. When a lower court rejected his motion without an evidentiary hearing, Munoz appealed.

On Friday, the state’s high court ruled that the lower court was right to dismiss the appeal without a hearing, saying Munoz failed to show he had any new evidence or information that would have changed the outcome of his conviction.

Munoz was found guilty of killing 48-year-old Melissa May, whose body was found in her Scottsbluff apartment Jan. 3, 2017, after officers went to check on her. Authorities said she had been stabbed 37 times, most likely on Dec. 31, 2016.

By the time May’s body was found, Munoz had already left town. He was arrested several days later in Bradley, Illinois.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#State Court#Trial Court#High Court#Court Hearing#Ap#Neb#Fair Trial#Attorneys#Prison#Authorities#Man#Bradley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. He is on death row for killing three convenience store workers in Columbia, Missouri, in 1994.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana man convicted in 2016 random killing on highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been found guilty of shooting an AK-47 at random from his car on an interstate highway and killing another driver. Jurors on Friday convicted John Fitzgerald Chatman, 34, of Shreveport of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Donald Young of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Monday loosened COVID-19 workplace safety rules so fully vaccinated employees can go without a mask and disregard distancing requirements. Industry-specific regulations were rescinded. Restaurants and bars, for instance, can reopen pool tables and dance floors. Cleaning standards were softened. As...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
California StateBakersfield Channel

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price's home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.”
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Richards letter run 05-15

We are amid high school graduations with receptions and celebrations. What an exciting time. We would like to remind adults that this is the time to celebrate your graduate. It is not the time to use this exciting time as an excuse to host a party for your friends. Please, we urge you to be diligent and not provide alcohol at your celebrations and enjoy family and friends in a safe and healthy environment.