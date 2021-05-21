Notable Executive Assistants: Liz Syrrakos

To The Point PDX is growing and looking to hire a part-time Chiropractic Assistant (if you do not have a CA, we will help you get the certification). To The Point PDX is Portland's best acupuncture and dry needling clinic for runners, athletes and first time acupuncture patients. We are a dedicated and passionate team. We love our patients and advocating for the acupuncture profession. Even if you’re new to the industry of acupuncture and dry needling, we want to hear from you! Medical office experience is preferred. Ultimately we’re looking for a special individual who is a good culture fit, respectful and willing to learn! Check out our website (https://tothepointpdx.com) and Google Reviews to get a good feel for what we do. Duties and skills needed are listed below.