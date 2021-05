CLINTON — Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help with information concerning items being stolen from two vehicles in Clinton. The thefts occurred between 9:30 p.m. May 4 and 6:30 a.m. May 5 in the 100 block of Clark Street and the 200 block of West Church Street. In both incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked, allowing the suspect to open the doors and take items from inside. Some of the stolen items were recovered on West Franklin Street near Tyrrell Lane. The items had been dumped in the roadway.