newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

72-story tower in China remains closed after unexplained shaking

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMCUB_0a7649yN00
Officials have had a difficult time finding the cause of the shaking at SEG Plaza in Shenzhen, China, earlier this week. Earthquakes and structural damage have been ruled out. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- One of the tallest buildings in southern China that shook earlier this week without explanation has been closed indefinitely for safety checks, officials said Friday.

The owner of the 71-story SEG Plaza in Shenzhen told all tenants and merchants to stay out of the tower starting Friday.

A document sent out by Shenzhen Electronics Group said the measure is intended to ensure that inspection work can be conducted "smoothly without any external disturbances."

The Shenzhen government wrote online that the main structure was safe and that the specific shaking was under investigation, but noted that the building would remain closed.

The wobbling lasted for a few minutes on Tuesday while 15,000 people were inside the building. The tower was evacuated and everyone made it out safely.

Officials have had a difficult time finding the cause. Earthquakes and structural damage have been ruled out.

The 20-year-old building is in the heart of Huaqiangbei, the world's largest bazaar of hardware and electronic components. The skyscraper, the 18th tallest structure in Shenzhen, was built in 2000 and houses a major electronics market and other business offices. Shenzhen has a population of about 13 million.

Poor construction standards in the country have been a concern for years. A hotel and a restaurant collapsed in China last year. Beijing officials have prohibited building skyscrapers taller than 1,640 feet.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
111K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Skyscrapers#Structural Damage#Construction Work#Beijing Officials#Under Investigation#Explanation#Inspection Work#Safety Checks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyInternational Business Times

Traders In Limbo After Escape From China's 'Shaking Building'

Business owners face uncertain prospects after being shut out of a skyscraper in southern China that started to shake unexpectedly last week and sent passersby running in panic. The 300-metre (1,000-foot) SEG Plaza in the city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong began shaking last Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of the...
Environmentwcn247.com

Strong, shallow earthquake shakes southwest China; 1 dead

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death. The U.S. Geological Survey says damage is possible. It says the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (six miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface, especially in populated areas. The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage. The area experiences frequent seismic activity. The Yunnan seismological bureau says it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4.
Environment101 WIXX

Quake in Yunnan, China, kills two – CGTN TV

(Reuters) – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan province in southwestern China late on Friday, the European earthquake monitoring service (EMSC) said, and a Chinese television network said at least two people had died. The quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) and was followed by aftershocks, EMSC...
EconomyNBC News

Shaking SEG Plaza skyscraper to stay closed as China probes what made it sway

They ran screaming in panic as the 70-story skyscraper swayed above them — videos posted to social media showed thousands fleeing as it moved from side-to-side on Tuesday. On Friday, the 1,167-feet SEG Plaza in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen was evacuated and closed as authorities and the building’s owners, Shenzhen Electronics Group Co. Ltd, continued investigating what had caused the building to move.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Two Chinese provinces hit by earthquakes, with three reported dead

A series of earthquakes and aftershocks have rattled south-west and north-west China, leaving at least three people dead and 33 injured, according to Chinese media. Both Yunnan province in south-western China and Qinghai province in the north-west on the Tibetan plateau are prone to earthquakes. The Yunnan quake, which had...
EnvironmentRegister Citizen

Second earthquake shakes China; 1 dead in earlier quake

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake has hit China. A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai, China early Saturday. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of an earlier quake. USGS geophysicist Jonathan Tytell...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Shenzhen Skyscraper Closed as Officials Seek Cause of Shaking

BEIJING (Reuters) - The owner of a 71-floor office tower in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen closed the building on Friday pending an investigation into what caused the skyscraper to begin shaking on Tuesday. Shenzhen Electronics Group Co Ltd will close the 356-metre (1,167 feet) SEG Plaza to tenants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

3 dead, more than 30 injured after 2 earthquakes hit China

At least three people died and another 36 people are injured after two separate earthquakes hit China on early Saturday, AP reports. The state of play: The first earthquake had a magnitude of 6.1 and hit southern China, in the Yunnan province. Hours later, approximately 620 miles north, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit central China in Qinghai province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Strong quakes rattle two regions of China

A series of strong earthquakes rattled northwest and southwest China, leaving at least two people dead, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday. Two people were confirmed dead in the mountainous area, local officials said in a statement.
NWSPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

WATCH: 957-Foot Skyscraper In China Wobbles, Causing Panic

Videos on social media showed crowds of people running away from the area, including some screaming and looking back over their shoulders, after the SEG Plaza began to sway at around 12:30 p.m. local time, CNN reports. At the time, about 15,000 people were inside the building, but all evacuated...
EconomyWXYZ

Skyscraper in China evacuated after it inexplicably starts swaying

BEIJING — Authorities in the southern Chinese city Shenzhen evacuated a 70-story skyscraper Tuesday after it inexplicably began swaying. Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza building and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tuesday. According to CNN, about 15,000 people were in the building, and more were gathered in the plaza outside.
Economywincountry.com

China’s industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

(Reuters) – China’s main industrial commodities tumbled on Thursday after the government announced stepped-up measures to keep a lid on soaring raw material prices which threaten to undermine the country’s economic recovery. Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar...
EconomyCNN

China's obsession with financial secrecy is causing problems overseas ... even when it's giving $55M away

Hong Kong (CNN) — China is once again causing controversy in Africa for doing something that, in theory, should win praise -- giving away money. This week, it emerged Beijing had secretly gifted Sierra Leone $55 million to fund a controversial "fishing harbor" on an undeveloped stretch of coastline, which supports the local fishing industry, borders protected rainforest, and is home to endangered turtles and pangolins.
Environmentluxurylaunches.com

Not an Earthquake or a Typhoon and yet mysteriously one of China’s tallest skyscraper began to wobble violently. 15,000 people were frantically evacuated from the 70 storey tower.

It’s a common belief around the world that products manufactured in China don’t last long. The “Made in China” label has become synonymous with low-cost and low-quality and this label applies to knock-off handbags, counterfeit watches, and if recent events are saying the same about their architecture as well. From bridges to buildings things in China are looking pretty shaky. At the beginning of the month, a multi-million dollar glass-bottomed bridge in China shattered due to high-speed winds and left a tourist dangling 330 feet in the air. The SEG Plaza is the 18th tallest building in Shenzhen, and the 104th tallest in China, and even so the 957-foot (291-meter) skyscraper inexplicably began swaying.
Chinawcn247.com

China authorities evacuate, investigate shaking skyscraper

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the southern Chinese tech center of Shenzhen have evacuated a 70-story skyscraper after it began swaying and are investigating the cause. Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza building and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tuesday. The Shenzhen government says no additional swaying has been detected since then and the main structure and its environs appear stable. The building’s first 10 floors are an electronics market while office space takes up most of the rest. The 20-year-old building is more than 300 meters (about 1,000 feet) tall and is topped by a helipad.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Engineers inspect Chinese skyscraper after shaking triggers panic

Engineers were inspecting a skyscraper in southern China on Wednesday, a day after it triggered widespread panic when it suddenly began shaking, as people took to social media to ask if shoddy construction may have been to blame. Social media immediately lit up after Tuesday's incident, with hashtags on the Twitter-like Weibo related to the shaking garnering more than 780 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments, with many users worried about construction standards.