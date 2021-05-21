LOLLAPALOOZA RETURNS TO CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH FOO FIGHTERS, POST MALONE, TYLER, THE CREATOR, MILEY CYRUS, DABABY, MARSHMELLO, ILLENIUM, JOURNEY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH AND MUCH MORE JULY 29-AUGUST 1

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lollapalooza to skip 2020, the festival will return to Grant Park, Chicago this year. Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion are some of the biggest names on the lineup this year, with Miley Cyrus, Brockhampton, and Young Thug among other names also playing the festival. The full lineup was revealed on Wednesday following the date announcement earlier this month. The fest will be make its return to Grant Park at full capacity from July 29 through August 1.