LOLLAPALOOZA RETURNS TO CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH FOO FIGHTERS, POST MALONE, TYLER, THE CREATOR, MILEY CYRUS, DABABY, MARSHMELLO, ILLENIUM, JOURNEY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH AND MUCH MORE JULY 29-AUGUST 1

Lollapalooza makes its official return to Chicago this summer, featuring an all-star lineup including Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the world-class festival. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park. 4-Day Tickets will be available beginning at 12pm CT today at www.lollapalooza.com.www.sidestagemagazine.com