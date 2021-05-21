newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

LOLLAPALOOZA RETURNS TO CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH FOO FIGHTERS, POST MALONE, TYLER, THE CREATOR, MILEY CYRUS, DABABY, MARSHMELLO, ILLENIUM, JOURNEY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH AND MUCH MORE JULY 29-AUGUST 1

By Side Stage Magazine
sidestagemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLollapalooza makes its official return to Chicago this summer, featuring an all-star lineup including Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the world-class festival. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park. 4-Day Tickets will be available beginning at 12pm CT today at www.lollapalooza.com.

www.sidestagemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Dababy
Person
Ashe
Person
Post Malone
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Marshmello
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Olivia O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illenium#Foo Fighters#Creator#Illenium#Lauv#General Admission Tickets#Ga Tickets#Vip Tickets#Platinum Tickets#School Matters#Cps#T Mobile#Venmo#Cupcake Vineyards#Bmi#Lolla Cares#Journey#Foo Fighters#Bands#Princess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Toyota
Related
Entertainmentnextmosh.com

Lollapalooza 2021 lineup announced: Foo Fighters, Post Malone + more

Share the post "Lollapalooza 2021 lineup announced: Foo Fighters, Post Malone + more" As noted yesterday, Lollapalooza will return to an in-person festival in Chicago this summer; the gathering has been set for July 29th through August 1st at Grant Park. The lineup for this year’s fest has just been...
Chicago, ILzapgossip.com

Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters to headline Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Post Malone will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival. The trio are among more than 165 acts who will perform on eight stages at the spectacle, which will return from July 29th to August 1st at Chicago’s Grant Park after it was axed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Journey and Foo Fighters Confirmed for Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza is officially on. Journey and Foo Fighters are among the artists confirmed for the four-day Chicago festival, which is due to take place July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park. Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus are also among the festival's headliners. Rock artists are further...
Musicrnbcincy.com

DaBaby, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Lollapalooza

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. After COVID-19 forced Lollapalooza 2020 to cancel, it would appear that the festival will be returning this summer, taking place in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st. With tickets officially going on sale today, Lollapalooza has come through to unveil their stacked lineup, which features more than a few notable hip-hop stars in the mix.
MusicNYS Music

Lollapalooza and Pitchfork serve up mammoth Festival Lineups

The Windy City will see the return of Pitchfork Music Festival and Lollapalooza for engagements this summer. Grant Park will host Lollapalooza July 29-August 1, while Pitchfork Music Festival will return to the friendly confines of Union Park over September 10-12. Lollapalooza celebrates its 30th year as a world-class festival...
Festivaledmsauce.com

Lollapalooza Drops 30th Anniversary Lineup For Full-Force 2021 Return

After a year of nearly zero live music, one of the veteran music festivals has recently announced they will be back in full force for 2021. Lollapalooza will be celebrating its 30-year anniversary at its usual stomping grounds; Grant Park, Chicago July 29-August 1. Headliners include The Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cirus. Overall, nearly 170 artists will be performing across eight stages during the four-day festival.
Austin, TXAustin 360

Austin City Limits will reveal 2021 festival lineup Thursday

Earlier: The social media shot heard round the world — or at least Austin — arrived Wednesday afternoon from the Austin City Limits Music Festival: "Lineup out TOMORROW at 10am CT." The festival previously had confirmed Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 as the dates for its annual event in Zilker...
FestivalComplex

Lollapalooza Shares 2021 Lineup f/ Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lollapalooza to skip 2020, the festival will return to Grant Park, Chicago this year. Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion are some of the biggest names on the lineup this year, with Miley Cyrus, Brockhampton, and Young Thug among other names also playing the festival. The full lineup was revealed on Wednesday following the date announcement earlier this month. The fest will be make its return to Grant Park at full capacity from July 29 through August 1.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of "Goblin"

The evolution of Tyler, The Creator has been nothing short of exciting. Since his days of being a rambunctious youth causing havoc on the set of Jimmy Fallon, he's shifted the culture without compromising who he is. It's a rare feat for any rapper of his stature but it's a testament to his impact and vision.
MusicBillboard

Miley Cyrus Marks Four-Year 'Malibu' Anniversary In Emotional Post

Miley Cyrus posted an emotional remembrance on the four-year anniversary of her single "Malibu" on Tuesday (May 11), in which she appeared to pay tribute to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. "Today is the 4 year anniversary of 'Malibu.' A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," she wrote alongside a video with the isolated vocals from her home recording studio in which she's singing some of the song's wordless harmonies while rocking an "Itsmiley" sweatshirt.