newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pro-choice or Pro-Life, 'the fight is not over'

Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court blocked a Louisiana law that barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at hospitals — a win for supporters of abortion access. Here's what Louisiana pro-choice and pro-life groups think of the decision.

www.hoosiertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Pro Choice#Pro Life#The Supreme Court#Fight#Abortion Access#Abortions#Doctors#Privileges#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Supreme Court case could result in abortion pillar overturn

For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Congress & CourtsMinot Daily News

What if court overturns Roe v. Wade?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. More on that in a moment. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in...
Women's HealthPosted by
WFAE

The Latest In The Fight Over Abortion Access

We're going to turn to the fight over abortion access in this country now. It went in a direction that anti-abortion activists have been hoping for and supporters of abortion rights have been dreading for some time. The Supreme Court said it would take up a major abortion case that could open the door to overturning Roe v. Wade. It was the type of state law that had previously been ruled unconstitutional by federal courts. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are trying a novel legal strategy for banning most abortions, part of a parallel strategy to chip away at abortion rights.
Mississippi Statefroggyweb.com

Mississippi’s ‘Pink House’ ground zero in U.S. abortion rights fight

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) – For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting “turn back!” through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to...
Mississippi Statehannapub.com

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court announced earlier this week it would hear an abortion case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, concerning a 2018 law that protects unborn babies in the 15th week of pregnancy and later from abortion. Louisiana Right to Life officials say they are watching the...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Abortion rights are now at the mercy of the most conservative court in modern times.

Almost five decades ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a constitutionally protected right, within reason. The issue has continued to roil America, but strong majorities have consistently said abortion should be legal, with restrictions. This is exactly what Roe v. Wade established in 1973, setting a fetal-viability standard at roughly 24 weeks.
AdvocacyMySanAntonio

Pro-choice Texans to march Capitol over latest abortion law

Texans aren't happy with the new abortion bill that became law in Texas on Wednesday. Several pro-choice organizations, like Deeds Action Funds and Texas Freedom Network, are asking Texans to join its rally called "Don't Mess with Texans' Abortions!" at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May, 29 on the South Steps of the Texas Capitol.
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Bunch: Court puts abortion fight at center of 2022 election

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Lubbock, TXsanantoniofamilyassociation.com

PRO-LIFE CITY SUED

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock, Texas, after it declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Planned Parenthood, which commits the most abortions in the country, cited the 14th amendment as the reason the city couldn’t pass an ordinance against abortion. The city announced in a statement that it “will vigorously defend this ordinance and looks forward to presenting that defense in court.”
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Overturning Roe v. Wade could make the nation politically healthier

The Supreme Court recently announced it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. It’s the first case in years that could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that, along with a companion case, Doe v. Bolton, legalized abortion on demand everywhere in the country.
U.S. PoliticsCourier News

Legislature enacts several pro-life laws

The Arkansas legislature enacted several new pro-life laws during the 2021 regular session. One of the first bills approved was Act 309, which prohibits abortions except in cases when it’s necessary to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Challenge before Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Abortion Fight Has Never Been About Just Roe v. Wade

This week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could result in the overruling of Roe v. Wade. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans abortion starting at the 15th week of pregnancy. Significantly, the statute draws the line before fetal viability—the point at which survival is possible outside the womb. The Court has previously held that before viability, “the state’s interests are not strong enough to support a prohibition of abortion or substantial obstacle to the woman’s effective right to elect the procedure.” To uphold Mississippi’s law, the Court would have to rewrite the rules—perhaps just the opportunity it needs to overturn Roe altogether.
Congress & Courtsdecisionmagazine.com

Pro-Life Leaders Optimistic Following SCOTUS’ Decision to Hear Abortion Case

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving a challenge to a Mississippi law prohibiting most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The outcome, legal scholars say, could upend landmark decisions in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationally, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the court ruled that the Constitution protects the right to abortion before a fetus becomes viable.
PoliticsGuard Online

Numerous pro-life laws enacted

The Arkansas legislature enacted several new pro-life laws during the 2021 regular session. One of the first bills approved was Act 309, which prohibits abortions except in cases when it’s necessary to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. The act does not authorize the filing of...