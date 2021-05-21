What to know about this year's Lafayette Square house and garden tours
The oldest public park in St. Louis has attracted visitors to take a gander at the detailed architecture and preservation of history year after year. After postponing the event in 2020, guests can finally return to the park for this year's 51st Annual Lafayette Square House and Garden Tours. The event will host house tours virtually and offer in person garden tours from May 29 to 31. There's also an addition of an online auction and several neighborhood happenings.www.stlmag.com