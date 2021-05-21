newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

What to know about this year's Lafayette Square house and garden tours

By Kelly Siempelkamp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oldest public park in St. Louis has attracted visitors to take a gander at the detailed architecture and preservation of history year after year. After postponing the event in 2020, guests can finally return to the park for this year's 51st Annual Lafayette Square House and Garden Tours. The event will host house tours virtually and offer in person garden tours from May 29 to 31. There's also an addition of an online auction and several neighborhood happenings.

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Rockwell Beer to open new location in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based craft brewery Rockwell Beer is planning to open a second location at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city. The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Lambert's two new works of art explore airports as in-between places

Two new commissioned works of art will soon greet travelers in the terminals of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, providing beauty, history, and meditations on moving through space. In March, the airport unveiled Dream Beyond the Clouds, a work comprising three 4-by-6-foot glass panels in a 14-foot-long stainless steel base....
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Want to brew better coffee at home? Follow these tips from Coffeestamp's Patrick Clapp

While spending more time at home over the past year, home cooks everywhere are honing their skills in the kitchen. Feast consulted with some of St. Louis' finest chefs and business owners for their best food and drink advice in their fields of expertise. Find out how to make the most of your pantry staples in this Q&A series, which outlines some pro tips for creating comforting beverages and more.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

With fashion shows and collection drops on pause, designer Brandin Vaughn considers his next era

For Brandin Vaughn, a self-taught seamster who describes himself as a “very structured, tailored designer,” the pandemic forced him to rethink his approach. Since opening shop in 2018, Vaughn and his boutique at 2604 Cherokee Street have become a hallmark of St. Louis’ fashion community, known for women’s evening and ready-to-wear apparel. The taut clothes are created with flair, and Vaughn is known to add a bell sleeve or hood for drama. But this year, he created his first line of sweat suits, custom tie-dyed to keep them fashion-forward. And for his next collection, after finally getting out to Los Angeles this spring, Vaughn designed looks for travel and leisure using stretchy and transitional fabrics, textiles that he says he would not have previously considered if not for the extra time at home.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Build a stone wall

You can’t add a more enduring landscape feature to a home than a stone wall, which you’ll see dotting the countryside of many homes in rural areas. A rugged stone wall creates a natural material surrounding property that’s appealing whether it’s a modest cottage or a handsome country estate, often becoming the focal point of the property.
Saint Louis, MOKMBC.com

Budweiser celebrates American pride with new cans that raises money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced Monday that it’s “celebrating American pride all summer long” with the release of a new patriotic-themed line of cans. What makes the celebration even more patriotic is that $1 from every case sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

'She Is Her, I Am She' art exhibit explores Black womanhood, beauty and fashion

ST. LOUIS — Parkway North grad’s art collection featured in bottom level of Saks Fifth Avenue art gallery. Upon exiting the lower level escalators at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Plaza Frontenac Mall, you’ll immediately become fascinated by the works in Shevaré Perry’s “She Is Her, I Am She,” art exhibition. The collection includes mixed media collages, digital portraits and poetry that explore Black womanhood, beauty, and fashion.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant

Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m. Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.