Why eating cicadas is good for you and the environment

By WMAR Staff
WCPO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of the Brood X cicadas doesn't just mean billions of big-eyed bugs flying around some states for the next couple of months, it also means a little extra protein in some people's diets. Jessica Fanzo is one of those who enjoys eating these cicadas when they come around...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Pesticides#Eating Insects#Food Allergies#Fish Oil#Common People#Mexico#Johns Hopkins University#Wmar#Bloomberg#Eating Cicadas#Maryland Cicadas#Chocolate Covered Cicadas#Cicada Recipes#Cicada Stir Fry#Grasshoppers#Shellfish Allergies#Adventurous Eaters#Protein#Big Eyed Bugs
