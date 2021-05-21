newsbreak-logo
Environment

AG’s office warns of flood-related scams

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 3 days ago

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to be aware of scams in the aftermath of flooding and severe weather across the state. “After a natural disaster, it is important for consumers to be aware of con artists lurking during this vulnerable time,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I encourage those impacted by the recent flooding to educate themselves on fake charities, sham rental properties, and contractor fraud.”

www.crowleytoday.com
State
Louisiana State
